Fife St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day five

Students from the medicine school took part in the final summer graduation day on Friday.

By Kieran Webster & Emma Grady
June 14 2024, 7:06pm

Students have enjoyed the final day of summer graduations at St Andrews University.

Medicine, geography and business students all took part in the ceremonies at Younger Hall on Friday.

Thousands of people have celebrated their achievements throughout this week – you can find picture galleries from the first four days here.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the final day of St Andrews University's 2024 summer graduations.

Graduates in the procession in the torrential rain, which did not dampen spirits.

Graduates still smiling despite trying to hide from the rain.

It was a very proud day for many graduates.

All smiles from these graduates.

Graduate smiles with large bouquets.

Celebrating success with friends.

Graduates celebrating success together.

It's time to celebrate!

Still celebrating despite the heavy rain.

Family and friends watching the graduates arrive.

Graduates laugh and celebrate together.

Officially a graduate of St Andrews University!

Proud to be a St Andrews graduate!

Alana Condron and family from Gourock.

Proud to graduate!

Andrew Muncaster, Sasha Otting, Jessica Burch, Dominic Smith, Olivia Sykes and Kerys Bettles from Western Isles, Luxembourg, England and Canada.

Jessica Griffith from Edinburgh and family.

It was a very busy day at the St Andrews University Graduation.

Adele Herron from Dundee.

Lily-Mae Rolls from England with family.

Elena Cheng from China and with family & Friends.

Emirhan Dogulu and family from Turkey.

Aaryomaan Bose & Henry Smith From USA and New Delhi.

Celebrating graduation with loved ones.
