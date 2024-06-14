St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day five

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day five

Students from the medicine school took part in the final summer graduation day on Friday.

Agrima Makharia, Max Fryer, Tasha Ranjit, Mira Shah and Anirudh Tayal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster & Emma Grady

Students have enjoyed the final day of summer graduations at St Andrews University.

Medicine, geography and business students all took part in the ceremonies at Younger Hall on Friday.

Thousands of people have celebrated their achievements throughout this week – you can find picture galleries from the first four days here.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the final day of St Andrews University’s 2024 summer graduations.

Graduates in the procession in the torrential rain, which did not dampen spirits.
Graduates still smiling despite trying to hide from the rain.
It was a very proud day for many graduates.
All smiles from these graduates.
Graduate smiles with large bouquets.
Celebrating success with friends.
Graduates celebrating success together.
It’s time to celebrate!
Still celebrating despite the heavy rain.
Family and friends watching the graduates arrive.
Graduates laugh and celebrate together.
Officially a graduate of St Andrews University!
Proud to be a St Andrews graduate!
Alana Condron and family from Gourock.
Proud to graduate!
Andrew Muncaster, Sasha Otting, Jessica Burch, Dominic Smith, Olivia Sykes and Kerys Bettles from Western Isles, Luxembourg, England and Canada.
Jessica Griffith from Edinburgh and family.
It was a very busy day at the St Andrews University Graduation.
Adele Herron from Dundee.
Lily-Mae Rolls from England with family.
Elena Cheng from China and with family & Friends .
Emirhan Dogulu and family from Turkey.
Aaryomaan Bose & Henry Smith From USA and New Delhi.
Celebrating graduation with loved ones.

 

