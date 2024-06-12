Plans revealed for new Glenrothes gas-fired plant to power hundreds of households

A new power house to boost the UK’s electricity supply is planned for Glenrothes.

Energy giant RWE has applied for permission to build the support system next to its 55MW biomass plant on the outskirts of Markinch.

The company says the gas-fired system would bolster the biomass plant’s resilience in the event of a power disruption.

It will also power households and other businesses through the National Grid.

The planning application follows a request by National Grid bosses for “enhanced grid stability”.

They say it is needed to fill the gap left by the closure of coal-fired power stations, which previously provided essential emergency electricity.

Plan includes two gas engines

As a standby system, the Glenrothes electricity plant will only operate for short periods of time, according to market needs.

However, it needs to be capable of operating for up to 1,500 hours a year.

According to planning papers submitted to Fife Council, construction will take between a year and 18 months.

And it will involve two gas engines in a single powerhouse, along with a new gas connection.

A similar plan for Inverkeithing was given the go ahead in February, despite fears for the environment.

SNP councillor Lesley Backhouse said then that the move was inappropriate given Scotland’s bid to move away from fossil fuels.

However, planning officer Mary Stewart said: “It is designed to support the move to renewables by providing security of supply over periods where demand exceeds supply.”

Biomass plant powers Glenrothes district heating system

The Markinch biomass site originally powered the huge Tullis Russell papermill.

But since the mill’s closure, it has supplied 100% renewable heat to the Glenrothes Energy Network.

The £12 million project provides a district heating system to hundreds of homes and businesses in Glenrothes town centre.

The latest planning application will be decided by Fife Council in due course.