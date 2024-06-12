Plans revealed for new Glenrothes gas-fired plant to power hundreds of households

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans revealed for new Glenrothes gas-fired plant to power hundreds of households

National Grid says the plant is needed following the closure of coal-fired power stations.

By Claire Warrender
The Markinch biomass plant. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
The Markinch biomass plant. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

A new power house to boost the UK’s electricity supply is planned for Glenrothes.

Energy giant RWE has applied for permission to build the support system next to its 55MW biomass plant on the outskirts of Markinch.

If approved, the Glenrothes electricity plant will be built at the RWE site..
If approved, the Glenrothes electricity plant will be built at the RWE site..

The company says the gas-fired system would bolster the biomass plant’s resilience in the event of a power disruption.

It will also power households and other businesses through the National Grid.

The planning application follows a request by National Grid bosses for “enhanced grid stability”.

They say it is needed to fill the gap left by the closure of coal-fired power stations, which previously provided essential emergency electricity.

Plan includes two gas engines

As a standby system, the Glenrothes electricity plant will only operate for short periods of time, according to market needs.

However, it needs to be capable of operating for up to 1,500 hours a year.

According to planning papers submitted to Fife Council, construction will take between a year and 18 months.

And it will involve two gas engines in a single powerhouse, along with a new gas connection.

A similar plan for Inverkeithing was given the go ahead in February, despite fears for the environment.

SNP councillor Lesley Backhouse said then that the move was inappropriate given Scotland’s bid to move away from fossil fuels.

However, planning officer Mary Stewart said: “It is designed to support the move to renewables by providing security of supply over periods where demand exceeds supply.”

Biomass plant powers Glenrothes district heating system

The Markinch biomass site originally powered the huge Tullis Russell papermill.

But since the mill’s closure, it has supplied 100% renewable heat to the Glenrothes Energy Network.

The £12 million project provides a district heating system to hundreds of homes and businesses in Glenrothes town centre.

The latest planning application will be decided by Fife Council in due course.

Conversation