Man may have lain dead in Methil flat for weeks before being found

White-suited forensics officers were called to the house after concerns were raised by neighbours.

By Neil Henderson
Police forensic officers at the scene on Taylor Street in Methil.
Police forensics officers at the scene on Taylor Street in Methil. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A man may have lain dead in a Methil flat for weeks before being found by police.

White-suited forensics officers were called to the house on Taylor Street on Tuesday afternoon after concerns were raised by neighbours.

The body of a man was found inside.

It is understood he is likely to have been there for weeks or even months before being discovered.

Neighbours ‘knew something was not right’ before man found dead in Methil flat

Jay Young, 22, and her partner, Daniel Moffat, 24, contacted police after becoming concerned for the welfare of the man in the flat.

Jay said: “We knew something was just not right.

“We called the police who arrived a short time later.

“Officers eventually gained entry and we were informed by police later that a body had been found.

“It’s really shocking but also tragically sad to think that someone could have died alone and nobody knew.”

Jay says she had previously seen the back door to the flat open but had never seen anyone entering or leaving the property in the 10 months she lived there.

Taylor Street, Methil.
Taylor Steet in Methil. Image:  Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Once the police turned up and then the forensic officers in white suits I knew it was a body.

“There were police vehicles in the street until around 12.30am with the white-suited officers entering and leaving the house all evening.

“It’s just very sad to learn that someone could have died and nobody was aware.”

Police say Methil death not thought to be suspicious

Another Taylor Street resident said: “I don’t know who the man was but it’s awful to be told that they seemingly passed away and were not missed.

“My thoughts are with any family and friends.”

The man’s age has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 4.45pm on Tuesday, police received a report of the sudden death of a man at a property in the Taylor Street area of Methil.

“Inquiries are ongoing, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

