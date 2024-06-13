VIDEO: Up to 40,000 honey bees found inside Methil mum’s wheelie bin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Up to 40,000 honey bees found inside Methil mum’s wheelie bin

The huge swarm was rescued after being found by a pest controller.

By Neil Henderson

Thousands of honey bees have been rescued after being found inside a Fife woman’s wheelie bin.

The swarm, believed to consist of up to 40,000 bees, had taken up residence in a blue general waste bin outside Christine Djeokeng’s home in Methil.

The Durie Street resident did not initially take too much notice when she saw a few bees flying around the bin.

However, she was left shocked just minutes later as the huge mass of bees descended.

Thousands of bees inside Methil wheelie bin

She told The Courier: “At first there were just three or four bees, which I actually thought may have been wasps, buzzing around the bin.

“But when I looked again 10 minutes later there were thousands on and inside the bin.

“It all happened so quickly so I was pretty concerned, especially as I have a four-month-old baby and wouldn’t want her to get stung.”

Christine contacted a pest control firm, which then passed the case onto bee rescue volunteers after realising they were not wasps.

Debra Thomson, who runs Leslie-based Honey from the Hive with partner Ian Gilray, was called in to help.

The rescue took several hours to complete.
The honey bees being rescued from the bin. Debra Thomson
Around 30-40,000 honey bees swarmed on the wheelie bin.
The huge swarm on the bin in Methil. Image: Debra Thomson

She said: “Honey bees swarming in a wheelie bin is uncommon but not completely unique.

“Ideally, the bees are looking for a hollowed-out tree trunk, but with the onset of urbanisation, habitats are becoming increasingly scarce.

“They were attracted to the bin due to its shape.

“When we arrived the swarm was all around and inside the bin.

“The worker bees follow the queen bee wherever she goes.

Group saves 30,000-40,000 bees from Methil bin

“By locating and then moving the queen bee into a box, within seconds there was a steady stream of bees following her.

“The whole extraction took several hours.

“Thankfully we’ve been able to save between 30,000 to 40,000 honey bees, which we are delighted about.

“They are now residing in our garden in Leslie and doing very well.

Methil was the last place we expected to be called out to as it’s a largely built-up area, but we are glad we got there in time.”

The huge swarm descended on the wheelie bin in just a few minutes.
The huge swarm descended on the wheelie bin in just a few minutes. Image: Debra Thomson

Honey bees are known to move on from old nests to establish new ones at this time of year.

With their queen at the helm, the swarm will move as one unit – often temporarily settling for up to two days as they seek out new places to live.

Debra was also quick to praise the pest control officer for realising they were honey bees and not killing the swarm.

‘Bees are vitally important’

She added: “All too often, people will panic thinking the swarm puts them at risk, but it’s simply an act of nature.

“It’s a sign that the bees are thriving and have simply grown too large so have swarmed in search of a new home.

“The last thing we want people to do is reach for the chemical solution that will kill the bees or get someone in to destroy them.

“Bees are vitally important, which is why we are on hand to come and rescue as many of them as we can.”

Conversation