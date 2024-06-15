50 great pictures as Scotland fans descend on East End Park for Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zone

East End Park in Dunfermline was transformed into a Euro 2024 fan zone on Friday as Scotland fans turned out for the national side’s opener against Germany.

A big screen, food, drink and music kept revellers entertained at Dunfermline Athletic’s ground for the start of the tournament.

DJ Mojo and Definitely Oasis warmed the crowd up before the match, which ended in a 5-1 win to the tournament hosts.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was on hand to capture the best moments from the night.