50 great pictures as Scotland fans descend on East End Park for Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zone

Fans took to the home of Dunfermline Athletic to watch Scotland suffer a 5-1 defeat against Germany.

Dunfermline Fan Zone for Germany vs Scotland EURO 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunfermline Fan Zone for Germany vs Scotland EURO 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Katherine Ferries

East End Park in Dunfermline was transformed into a Euro 2024 fan zone on Friday as Scotland fans turned out for the national side’s opener against Germany.

A big screen, food, drink and music kept revellers entertained at Dunfermline Athletic’s ground for the start of the tournament.

DJ Mojo and Definitely Oasis warmed the crowd up before the match, which ended in a 5-1 win to the tournament hosts.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was on hand to capture the best moments from the night.

Toni & Aria Paterson (7) from Dunfermline are ready for the game. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A sea of smiles and laughter! Scotland fans are ready to rock East End Park! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans enjoy the games in the indoor fan zone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
High spirits and happy faces as fans gather at East End Park! Let’s do this, Scotland! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The mood is merry and bright at East End Park! Scotland fans are ready for an epic match! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans arrive at the ground in jovial mood. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Andrew Glen and Kaiden Leverington celebrating his 21st from Glenrothes and Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Faces painted, flags waving! The Tartan Army is in full effect at East End Park! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The future of the Tartan Army is here! Kids dressed up and ready to cheer at East End Park! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Draped in blue and white, ready to cheer on Scotland at East End Park! Let’s make history tonight! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Scotland fans showing their true colors at East End Park! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Feeling the buzz at East End Park! Ready to cheer on Scotland in the Euros opener against Germany! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Alan and Julie Peebles enjoy the entertainment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
All dressed up and ready to cheer! East End Park is buzzing with Scottish energy! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Definitely Oasis, a tribute band play ahead of the kick off. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Soaking in the pre-game vibes at East End Park. Scotland vs. Germany. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Definitely Oasis, a tribute band play ahead of the kick off. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
East End Park is buzzing with excitement! Ready to back Scotland in their Euro opener against Germany! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Radio DJ Ewen Cameron poses for a selfie with a couple of fans. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bringing the Scottish spirit to East End Park! Let’s show Germany what we’re made of! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans react to the onslaught of the Germans as they go down to 3 first Half goals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunfermline Mascot Sammy the Tammy can’t watch as Scotland go down early in the game. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Anxious moments at East End Park as Scotland faces a tough battle. We’re with you till the final whistle! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Scotland Fans enjoy the atmosphere at East End Park in the build up to the opener of the Euros between hosts Germany and Scotland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Mixed emotions at East End Park as Scotland battles on despite the scoreline. Our faith remains strong! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Despite the score, the atmosphere at East End Park is still electric with hope and passion! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Even amidst the ups and downs, this young fan at East End Park embodies unwavering hope and belief in Scotland!  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Amidst the tense moments at East End Park, this young fan shines with unwavering hope and positivity for Scotland’s comeback.. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Scotland Fans enjoy the atmosphere at East End Park in the build up to the opener of the Euros between hosts Germany and Scotland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tough moments at East End Park as Scotland faces adversity. Stay strong, Tartan Army! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Concerned faces at East End Park as Scotland works to close the large gap. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Heartache at East End Park as Scotland faces an uphill battle against Germany in the first half. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A true-blue supporter at East End Park! This young Scot shows unwavering support for Scotland! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Emotions run deep at East End Park as Scotland struggles to contain Germany’s early onslaught. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Mixed feelings at East End Park as Scotland faces adversity early on against Germany. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The atmosphere at East End Park is heavy with determination as Scotland battles against the odds in the first half. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tension mounts at East End Park as worried fans watch Scotland fight against the odds. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A mix of nerves and hope at East End Park as fans watch Scotland tackle a tough opponent. Keep pushing forward, Tartan Army! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Did you watch the game at East End Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans react to the onslaught of the Germans as they go down to 3 first Half goals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Worry creeps in at East End Park as Scotland faces a daunting task against Germany. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The mood is solemn at East End Park as fans worry about Scotland’s performance against Germany. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Quick selfie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Emotions run high at East End Park as fans witness the drama of Scotland’s journey in the Euros. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Eager anticipation at East End Park as fans eagerly await Scotland’s next move. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
From nervous moments to jubilant celebrations, East End Park captures every emotion of the Tartan Army! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
East End Park in Dunfermline was transformed into a Euro 2024 fan zone on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Selfie break during an intense game! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Mixed emotions at East End Park as disappointment mingles with pride for Scotland’s effort. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Conversation