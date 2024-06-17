Fife Council staff shortages laid bare as 2,000 workers leave in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Council staff shortages laid bare as 2,000 workers leave in a year

Some posts are proving difficult to fill due to national shortages.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fife Council is facing a recruitment challenge with more than 2,000 employees leaving the organisation last year.

Filling vacant posts in Scotland’s third largest local authority is proving difficult, with national shortages impacting on recruitment.

Top hot spots include key frontline roles such as home carers, cleaners and HGV drivers.

A care worker with an elderly woman in a wheelchair.
The Fife Council staff shortages of home carers is a national issue.

However, there are also shortages of environmental health and planning officers, as well as maths and English teachers.

Human resources chief Sharon McKenzie says a huge amount of work is ongoing, both to keep existing staff and to attract people into the organisation.

Fife staff shortages ‘not unique’

The number of people leaving Fife Council in 2022-23 amounted to 11.2% of the total 18,400-strong workforce.

And Ms McKenzie said there is still a relatively high number of unfilled posts.

She added however: “The key message is Fife is not unique in terms of the challenges faced but the difficulties on the back of the pandemic are now starting to lessen a little bit.”

The figures emerged as it was revealed Fife Council’s staff sickness levels have reached a record high.

Growing pressure on workers due to staff shortages was cited as one of the key reasons for that.

Competition from private sector

Ms McKenzie says there is also an ageing workforce with many people retiring.

And competition from elsewhere has had an impact.

“A peak of recruitment post-pandemic meant competition for talent was significant,” Ms McKenzie said.

Fife Council is trying to attract more staff to offset the shortages in some departments.

“The private sector paid incentives to attract staff, particularly HGV drivers.”

The situation is now becoming more positive with fewer job adverts and a higher number of applicants per role.

And the council is using a range of methods to attract people, including job fairs and social media.

“We are encouraged to see some signs of improvement,” added the HR head.

“A younger workforce is starting to come through and we’re looking at ways to reduce temporary contracts.”

Conversation