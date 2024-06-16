Thousands march through Fife to mark 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Thousands march through Fife to mark 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike

A mass rally at Lochore Meadows was described as a chance to remember and celebrate.

By Claire Warrender
The Fife miners' march gets under way in Benarty. Image: David Wardle.
The Fife miners' march gets under way in Benarty. Image: David Wardle.

Around 2,000 former miners and their families marked the 40th anniversary of the strike with a march and rally in Fife on Saturday.

Busloads of people from mining communities across Scotland and the north of England converged in Ballingry before parading through Crosshill to Lochore Meadows.

The Fife miners' march makes its way through Benarty.
The Fife miners’ march. Image: David Wardle.

They then gathered at the site of the former Mary Pit to remember the legacy of the coal mining industry.

And they paid tribute to the 206 men in Scotland who were arrested and then sacked during the bitter dispute.

Among them was march organiser Andrew “Watty” Watson, who was one of the youngest to face charges and lose his job after an apparent breach of the peace.

His offence was to have “flicked the Vs” to a passing convoy of police cars, accompanying a van of miners who had returned to work.

Now 58, he was just 19 at the time and waited until last year to receive a pardon.

Miners’ fight for justice continues as loved ones remembered

Saturday’s two-mile march brought back memories for many in the Benarty community.

It followed the route of a similar rally in June 1984 when 3,000 people gathered during the miners’ strike in a bid to defend their jobs and their pits.

Watty was one of six Benarty men sacked during the strike.

Watty Watson helped organise the Fife Miners March
Watty Watson, who now works as a train driver. Image: David Wardle.

And he and other organisers said it was important not to forget the dark period in the industry’s history.

While the Scottish Government issued pardons to those wrongfully convicted in 2020, they are still fighting for compensation.

Rally at Lochore Meadows after the Fife miners march
Some of those who took part in the Fife miners’ march at a rally at Lochore Meadows. Image: David Wardle.

And Watty says the fight for justice is ongoing.

Fellow march organiser Charlotte Copeland said many people were marching in memory of loved ones.

She said: “My dad was a miner and suffered a really bad injury.

“His dad before him was killed in the pit. Both of those were at the Mary Pit, the site of the rally.”

Fife miners’ march ‘a day to remember and celebrate’

Labour MSP Richard Leonard described it as “a day to remember those men and women who fought with courage and conviction”.

But he said it was also a day “to celebrate that they never broke our spirit and they never defeated our class.”

Former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard spoke at the Fife miners march
Former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard spoke at the Fife miners’ march. Image: David Wardle.

The Lochore Meadows rally was followed by an afternoon and evening of entertainment.

And volunteers even opened a soup kitchen in Lochore Miners Institute.

Donations were taken during the day for the save the cage campaign.

It aims to create an interactive mining experience at the Old Mary Pit Head winding tower.

A miners’ lift cage is being restored and the ambition is to also bring wagons, a coal cutter and buckets.

More from Fife

The Fife miners' march gets under way in Benarty. Image: David Wardle.
Election Spotlight: Is Gordon Brown's former Labour heartland in Fife about to turn red…
car flips on its side Main Street, Thornton
Car flips in Thornton crash
police incident Dunfermline
Man arrested as armed police swoop after Dunfermline Co-op 'robbery'
Funnel cloud over Ballingry
Tornado-like cloud forms over Ballingry as thunderstorms set for Fife
Veere House Park in Culross.
Inside spectacular house in Fife Outlander village with balcony, rooftop veranda and amazing views
The Fife miners' march gets under way in Benarty. Image: David Wardle.
50 great pictures as Scotland fans descend on East End Park for Dunfermline Euro…
Archie Macpherson
Archie Macpherson: The voice of Scottish football could talk forever about his love of…
Former prime minister and Fife MP Gordon Brown
Gordon Brown gets special recognition in King's Birthday Honours
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2024 list
King's Birthday Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
2
The Fife miners' march gets under way in Benarty. Image: David Wardle.
Dundee professor and dad of Fife's Baby Reindeer star recognised in King's Birthday Honours

Conversation