Person found dead in woods in Kirkcaldy as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A person has been found dead in a wooded area in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to the area near Victoria Road shortly before 12pm on Monday.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am on Monday, police were called to a report of a person found unresponsive in a wooded area next to Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

