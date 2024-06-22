55 best pictures as 1,100 runners brave Fife’s Black Rock 5 race

More than 1,100 runners braved the Black Rock 5 race in Fife on Friday night.

The unique road and beach event sees racers take to the sands off Kinghorn and pass behind the Black Rock, half a mile off Burntisland.

The route is only possible at low tide and runners get their feet wet as they splash through the sea.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the good weather to line the streets of Kinghorn to cheer them on.

And they enjoyed the spectacle as a long line of people snaked along the beach and into the sea.

This year’s event was tinged with sadness, however, coming just days after the death or former competitor Alastair Hay.

Runners lined up at the starting line took part in a minute’s applause for the 38-year-old, who competed for Scotland at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

The West Lothian dad competed for Central AC and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Black Rock 5 organised by Kinghorn family

The Black Rock 5 race is so called because the course was initially thought to be five miles long.

However, it’s actually about 4.3 miles, or seven kilometres.

There is also a children’s race.

It’s organised by Kinghorn man John McKay and his family, and all the money raised is ploughed back into the local community.

Photographer David Wardle was at the Black Rock 5 event and captured some great pictures.