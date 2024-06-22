55 best pictures as 1,100 runners brave Fife’s Black Rock 5 race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

55 best pictures as 1,100 runners brave Fife’s Black Rock 5 race

The hugely popular event is only possible at low tide as runners pass behind the Black Rock half a mile offshore.

Kinghorn Black Rock race. Image: David Wardle
Kinghorn Black Rock race. Image: David Wardle
By Claire Warrender

More than 1,100 runners braved the Black Rock 5 race in Fife on Friday night.

The unique road and beach event sees racers take to the sands off Kinghorn and pass behind the Black Rock, half a mile off Burntisland.

The route is only possible at low tide and runners get their feet wet as they splash through the sea.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the good weather to line the streets of Kinghorn to cheer them on.

And they enjoyed the spectacle as a long line of people snaked along the beach and into the sea.

This year’s event was tinged with sadness, however, coming just days after the death or former competitor Alastair Hay.

Runners lined up at the starting line took part in a minute’s applause for the 38-year-old, who competed for Scotland at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

The West Lothian dad competed for Central AC and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Black Rock 5 organised by Kinghorn family

The Black Rock 5 race is so called because the course was initially thought to be five miles long.

However, it’s actually about 4.3 miles, or seven kilometres.

There is also a children’s race.

It’s organised by Kinghorn man John McKay and his family, and all the money raised is ploughed back into the local community.

Photographer David Wardle was at the Black Rock 5 event and captured some great pictures.

Black Rock 5 runner. Image: David Wardle
Runner taking part wearing a kilt. Image: David Wardle
Smiles for the camera. Image: David Wardle
Burntisland and Kinghorn foodbank runners. Image: David Wardle
RTC Warrior paticipant. Image: David Wardle
High fives from the crowd. Image: David Wardle
Crowds came to watch the race. Image: David Wardle
Thumbs up for the camera. Image: David Wardle
The sun was shining. Image: David Wardle
909 was all smiles. Image: David Wardle
1276 waves to people in the crowds. Image: David Wardle
There was also a children’s race. Image: David Wardle
Over a thousand participants took part. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
87 waves to the crowd. Image: David Wardle
High fives from supporters. Image: David Wardle
People lined the streets to cheer the runners on. Image: David Wardle
One participant wore a camera for the race. Image: David Wardle
Kids gave runners some encouragement. Image: David Wardle
163 wore a fun t-shirt. Image: David Wardle
795 matched 163. Image: David Wardle
More high fives. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
695 strikes a pose. Image: David Wardle
A big crowd came out for the event. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
A youngster in the children’s race. Image: David Wardle
The spectators cheer as runners pass. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Runners giving it their all. Image: David Wardle
A smile from 172. Image: David Wardle
Participants running. Image: David Wardle
People from all over came to take part. Image: David Wardle
A great day for the Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
The crowd of runners. Image: David Wardle
All levels of runners took part. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
381 Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
The unique road and beach event sees racers take to the sands off Kinghorn and pass behind the Black Rock, half a mile off Burntisland. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Black Rock 5 race. Image: David Wardle
Some kids taking part in the children’s race. Image: David Wardle

