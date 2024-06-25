Fife mum with terminal cancer may have missed out on potentially life-saving op by just two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum with terminal cancer may have missed out on potentially life-saving op by just two weeks

Claire Blair from Inverkeithing says quicker biopsy results could save lives.

By Neil Henderson
Fife mum, Claire Blair with daughter Amiee Blair and son, Thomas Blair
Claire Blair with daughter Amiee Blair and son Thomas Blair. Image: Pancreatic Cancer UK

A Fife mum with terminal cancer has revealed she may have missed out on a potentially life-saving operation by just two weeks.

Claire Blair, from Inverkeithing, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022.

The results of her biopsy took seven weeks to confirm the devastating news and by then the disease had also spread to her liver.

Had the results arrived quicker, Claire may have been able to have an emergency operation to take the cancer away.

Claire, 44, a single mum to Amiee and Thomas, said: “Initially (medics) said they would be able to operate and that they would remove three-quarters of my pancreas and remove my spleen, but I had to have a PET scan first.

‘It was too late – the cancer had already spread’

“A week after this, I was called in.

“It was too late – it had already spread to the liver.

“If I had got the results back in the two weeks they originally said, perhaps I could have had surgery.”

With surgery not an option, Claire began chemotherapy in the hope it would shrink the tumour and give her more time with her kids.

She said: “I knew I had to tell my children at this point. It was very emotional.

“It was like watching the light go out of their eyes and I remember thinking, ‘Oh God, they are never going to be happy again’.

Claire on holiday with children, Amiee and Thomas and mum, Pamela Hamilton.
Claire on holiday with children Amiee and Thomas and mum Pamela Hamilton. Image: Pancreatic Cancer UK

“I kept thinking about what they were going to have to watch me go through.”

In May 2023, following four months of gruelling chemotherapy, Claire was told that the tumour was no longer visible.

However, during a planned follow-up scan in February, she was told the tumour had returned.

She has since restarted chemotherapy in the hope it will shrink the tumour again.

Fife mum joins Gavin and Stacey actress and boxing champion for pancreatic cancer campaign

Claire has now teamed up with Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman and two-time world boxing champion Amir Khan to promote Pancreatic Cancer UK’s Double Donations Appeal.

The appeal hopes to raise much-needed funds to aid research into early detection and new treatments for the disease.

Unlike other cancers, no screening or early detection tests for pancreatic cancer currently exist to help doctors.

Its vague symptoms – such as back pain, unexpected weight loss and indigestion – mean that in 80% of cases, the disease goes undetected until after it has spread to other parts of the body.

Claire Blair with son Thomas.
Claire Blair with Thomas. Image: Pancreatic Cancer UK

Claire said: “People are being made to wait far too long to get a diagnosis or to get treatment.

“Pancreatic cancer spreads so fast, there really isn’t any time to spare.

“If we are to improve survival rates, it needs more funding.

“I fight every single day to be here as long as I can for my family.

“I hope with appeals such as Double Donations, people in the future won’t have to do the same.”

Dr Chris Macdonald, head of research at Pancreatic Cancer UK, says pancreatic cancer treatment has been “underfunded and ignored for too long”.

He added: “We are closer than ever before to research breakthroughs, but we cannot allow this momentum to fall to the wayside.”

