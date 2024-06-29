Fife Best pictures as crowds flock to Fife Pride 2024 in Kirkcaldy Revellers enjoyed a packed day of fun and entertainment. Fife Pride Parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson & Heather Fowlie June 29 2024, 5:33pm June 29 2024, 5:33pm Share Best pictures as crowds flock to Fife Pride 2024 in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5022570/fife-pride-2024-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Crowds flocked to Kirkcaldy on Saturday to celebrate Fife Pride 2024. A parade through the town was followed by a day of fun and entertainment. Locals and visitors to the town alike dressed up in colourful costumes in recognition of the kingdom’s LGBTQ+ community. It followed Dundee Pride which was held earlier this month. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments from Fife Pride 2024. Akari all set for the big parade! Fife Pride 2024 which gathered at Fife College St Brycedale Campus before heading to the Town House where there was entertainment and stalls. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence ready to join in on the parade! Brother Frank Lee McDear of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is all smiles. Toxic Shock flies the flag for Pride. Celebrating love in all its beautiful colors. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence raise the roof with a minutes joy. Loud and proud! Every step forward is a step toward acceptance. Chris Smith blowing bubbles. A knitted Post Box topper for the occasion. Marching for equality, freedom, and love. Radiating pride and joy. Love knows no boundaries. Happy Pride! Celebrating Diversity and Unity The Kirkcaldy & District pipe band entertain the parade. Embracing Love, Defying Hate. Colors of Courage and Freedom. Rainbow of Hope and Happiness. Henry the Kilted terrier. Our Voices, Our Rights, Our Pride. April Adams opens the show at the marquee. Ray McLaren with a rainbow umbrella. A ceilidh was enjoyed by all.</p> <p> Together we shine brighter. Celebrating diversity in every shade. Members from Unison. Emma Simpson, Megan Simpson and Annie Simpson from Kirkcaldy.</p> <p> Hearts Open, Minds Empowered. Jennifer Claydon from Glenrothes. Lots of colorful badges! Colourful and cheery stallholders.
