Best pictures as crowds flock to Fife Pride 2024 in Kirkcaldy

Crowds flocked to Kirkcaldy on Saturday to celebrate Fife Pride 2024.

A parade through the town was followed by a day of fun and entertainment.

Locals and visitors to the town alike dressed up in colourful costumes in recognition of the kingdom’s LGBTQ+ community.

It followed Dundee Pride which was held earlier this month.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments from Fife Pride 2024.