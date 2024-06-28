Cowdenbeath to lose its last bank as Bank of Scotland announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cowdenbeath to lose its last bank as Bank of Scotland announces closure

By Lindsey Hamilton
Cowdenbeath branch Bank of Scotland to close
Bank of Scotland's branch on Cowdenbeath High Street is to shut. Image: Google Maps

The Bank of Scotland has announced the closure of its Cowdenbeath branch next year.

The bank on the High Street will close its doors on June 24, leaving the Fife town without a bank at all.

The branch is the last remaining bank in Cowdenbeath.

Lack of use of the branch is being blamed for the “disappointing” decision.

Customers are ‘using the branch less’

The bank has said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch.

“Most customers are now using our mobile banking app, internet banking or calling us instead.

“This means they are using branches, including our Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy Mitchelston, Callander and Dunfermline Bothwell branches much less.
Because of this, we’ll be closing these branches.”

The bank adds: “A banking hub is planned for the Cowdenbeath area.

“Our community banker will be there one day a week.”

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces on the high street operated by the Post Office.

They are open Monday to Friday. Customers of all major banks and building societies can use them to do their everyday banking tasks.

Callander will close on October 30 this year with the other two branches closing on January 21 next year.

‘Very disappointing to learn of the closure’

Reacting on his Facebook page to the decision to close the Cowdenbeath branch , local councillor Darren Watt described the move as “very disappointing.”

He said: “It is very disappointing to learn of the impending closure of the Bank of Scotland branch on Cowdenbeath High Street.

Councillor Darren Watt outside the branch. Image: Darren Watt

“This is not only the last remaining bank in Cowdenbeath, but the last in the local area following other bank closures in Kelty and Lochgelly in recent years.

“Despite an ever-increasing cashless culture, in-person banking still remains a very important part of life for many people, particularly those most vulnerable in our society, and I sincerely hope proper support, guidance, and advice will be offered to those most affected.”

Mr Watt added: “With the closure date scheduled for June 24, 2025, I would urge every customer to seriously consider their options between now and then, whether that means changing banks or familiarising themselves with online banking, telephone banking or using the mobile banking app.

“However, it should be noted, branches on Dunfermline’s East Port and on Kirkcaldy High Street will remain open.”

