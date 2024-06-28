Cowdenbeath to lose its last bank as Bank of Scotland announces closure

The Bank of Scotland has announced the closure of its Cowdenbeath branch next year.

The bank on the High Street will close its doors on June 24, leaving the Fife town without a bank at all.

The branch is the last remaining bank in Cowdenbeath.

Lack of use of the branch is being blamed for the “disappointing” decision.

The bank will also shut branches in Callander, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

Customers are ‘using the branch less’

The bank has said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch.

“Most customers are now using our mobile banking app, internet banking or calling us instead.

“This means they are using branches, including our Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy Mitchelston, Callander and Dunfermline Bothwell branches much less.

Because of this, we’ll be closing these branches.”

The bank adds: “A banking hub is planned for the Cowdenbeath area.

“Our community banker will be there one day a week.”

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces on the high street operated by the Post Office.

They are open Monday to Friday. Customers of all major banks and building societies can use them to do their everyday banking tasks.

Callander will close on October 30 this year with the other two branches closing on January 21 next year.

‘Very disappointing to learn of the closure’

Reacting on his Facebook page to the decision to close the Cowdenbeath branch , local councillor Darren Watt described the move as “very disappointing.”

He said: “It is very disappointing to learn of the impending closure of the Bank of Scotland branch on Cowdenbeath High Street.

“This is not only the last remaining bank in Cowdenbeath, but the last in the local area following other bank closures in Kelty and Lochgelly in recent years.

“Despite an ever-increasing cashless culture, in-person banking still remains a very important part of life for many people, particularly those most vulnerable in our society, and I sincerely hope proper support, guidance, and advice will be offered to those most affected.”

Mr Watt added: “With the closure date scheduled for June 24, 2025, I would urge every customer to seriously consider their options between now and then, whether that means changing banks or familiarising themselves with online banking, telephone banking or using the mobile banking app.

“However, it should be noted, branches on Dunfermline’s East Port and on Kirkcaldy High Street will remain open.”