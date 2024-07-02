Fife TikTok star Caz Milligan says fight with ex-Dundee ace Nacho Novo cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife TikTok star Caz Milligan says fight with ex-Dundee ace Nacho Novo cancelled

The influencer was set to face the Spaniard at Glasgow's Ovo Hydro next month.

By Chloe Burrell
Caz Milligan (left) and Nacho Novo.
Caz Milligan (left) and Nacho Novo have cancelled their boxing match. Image: Caz Milligan/Instagram

Fife influencer Caz Milligan has revealed that his upcoming boxing match against former Dundee striker Nacho Novo has been cancelled.

The Methil TikTok star was set to take on the ex-Dundee ace and Rangers forward at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro on Saturday, August 10.

However the 28-year-old has confirmed the fight will no longer go ahead, citing “many different reasons” as to why.

In an Instagram post, Caz said: “The main one (reason) is I bit off more than I can chew.

“I’ll take accountability on that. I had a successful first event in a hotel and I got the contacts to the Hydro and I got the contacts with Novo and I just got too excited and we just went too big too early.

“I’m taking everything on the chin, It’s upsetting, it’s emotional and it’s things I’ve not dealt with before.

Caz Milligan.
Caz Milligan. Image: Caz Milligan/Instagram

“The whole Nacho Novo health conditions, now even though the doctors have cleared him and even though he’s fit to fight, I never knew about his heart conditions or his heart attack before signing the contracts.

“I should have done my research before going ahead with Nacho Novo. I got too excited, I seen all these opportunities and everything coming at me and I went for it.

“With everyone online talking about his heart conditions, it planted a seed in the back of my mind where what if I do hit him too hard or something bad can happen.

“That means I’m no longer going to go into this fight at my full potential because I’m going to be cautious of potentially bad outcomes.”

Fife TikTok star cancels boxing match with ex-Dundee ace

Nacho Novo suffered a stroke back in 2018, which happened not long after a near-fatal heart attack at a football match in Germany.

The match would have been Caz’s second trip to the ring, having faced Alan ‘The Property Boss’ Shields at a charity event in March.

Caz revealed to The Courier last month how it was the career of his dad Tommy, who was an amateur boxer who also fought four times professionally, that inspired him to pursue fight fame.

Caz, who also runs a production company and clothing line, has confirmed that everyone who bought tickets for the event will receive a refund.

He continued: “Everyone that did buy tickets, Ticketmaster is going to reach out and refund you.

“This is a bump in the road that’s cost be tens of thousands of pounds – I’ve lost so much money.

“This is the journey of entrepreneurship, you win some, you lose some and you learn along the way.

“The next event that I put on at the end of the year will be someone my weight, my age, etcetera.

“It will most likely be in a venue that does 1,000 capacity again just like the first one and I’m excited for the future.

“I apologise. This was a massive humbling experience but I’m excited with the lessons that I’ve learned.”

