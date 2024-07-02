Fife TikTok star Caz Milligan says fight with ex-Dundee ace Nacho Novo cancelled

Fife influencer Caz Milligan has revealed that his upcoming boxing match against former Dundee striker Nacho Novo has been cancelled.

The Methil TikTok star was set to take on the ex-Dundee ace and Rangers forward at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro on Saturday, August 10.

However the 28-year-old has confirmed the fight will no longer go ahead, citing “many different reasons” as to why.

In an Instagram post, Caz said: “The main one (reason) is I bit off more than I can chew.

“I’ll take accountability on that. I had a successful first event in a hotel and I got the contacts to the Hydro and I got the contacts with Novo and I just got too excited and we just went too big too early.

“I’m taking everything on the chin, It’s upsetting, it’s emotional and it’s things I’ve not dealt with before.

“The whole Nacho Novo health conditions, now even though the doctors have cleared him and even though he’s fit to fight, I never knew about his heart conditions or his heart attack before signing the contracts.

“I should have done my research before going ahead with Nacho Novo. I got too excited, I seen all these opportunities and everything coming at me and I went for it.

“With everyone online talking about his heart conditions, it planted a seed in the back of my mind where what if I do hit him too hard or something bad can happen.

“That means I’m no longer going to go into this fight at my full potential because I’m going to be cautious of potentially bad outcomes.”

Fife TikTok star cancels boxing match with ex-Dundee ace

Nacho Novo suffered a stroke back in 2018, which happened not long after a near-fatal heart attack at a football match in Germany.

The match would have been Caz’s second trip to the ring, having faced Alan ‘The Property Boss’ Shields at a charity event in March.

Caz revealed to The Courier last month how it was the career of his dad Tommy, who was an amateur boxer who also fought four times professionally, that inspired him to pursue fight fame.

Caz, who also runs a production company and clothing line, has confirmed that everyone who bought tickets for the event will receive a refund.

He continued: “Everyone that did buy tickets, Ticketmaster is going to reach out and refund you.

“This is a bump in the road that’s cost be tens of thousands of pounds – I’ve lost so much money.

“This is the journey of entrepreneurship, you win some, you lose some and you learn along the way.

“The next event that I put on at the end of the year will be someone my weight, my age, etcetera.

“It will most likely be in a venue that does 1,000 capacity again just like the first one and I’m excited for the future.

“I apologise. This was a massive humbling experience but I’m excited with the lessons that I’ve learned.”