Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake given go-ahead for St Andrews sports bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake given go-ahead for St Andrews sports bar

The T-Squared Social venue will be a "family-friendly cinema, dining and entertainment offering".

By Ellidh Aitken
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's plans to turn St Andrews' New Picture House cinema into a sports bar have been approved. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's plans to turn St Andrews' New Picture House cinema into a sports bar have been approved. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images

Plans by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to turn St Andrews’ New Picture House cinema into a sports bar have been given the go-ahead.

The T-Squared Social venue will be a “family-friendly cinema, dining and entertainment offering”, according to those behind the project.

Two out of three cinema screens, including in the main auditorium, will be retained along with the New Picture House name.

Fife Council approved the plans – submitted earlier this year by Nexus Luxury Collection, which Woods and Timberlake are shareholders of – this week.

Planning officers said the proposal “would protect and enhance the character and appearance” of the area.

Sports bar plans approved for historic St Andrews cinema

The venue will include a restaurant and public bar, with one cinema screen retained for full-time use and another to show live sports and to host films.

It is hoped that the New Picture House will become a “social hub” for St Andrews.

According to the company behind the plans, the cinema has not been viable for a number of years and is in “steep decline”, running at less than 10% occupancy.

The exterior of the current building, which is listed and dates from the 1930s, will remain the same with renovations and enhancements made to the interior.

The New Picture House in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Christopher Anand, managing partner for T-Squared Social, which already runs a flagship sports bar in New York, said: “We are delighted to have received planning permission for our exciting proposals.

“As a team, we listened to the residents of St. Andrews, and taking account of this increased the number of screens, including retaining the main auditorium.

“With our new entertainment concept, sitting alongside the cinema, this will ensure that a cinema offering can remain in the town for this and for generations to come.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Fife Council and the local community as we seek to deliver our scheme.”

The venue will employ between 40 and 50 staff members, with the current 10 workers given the opportunity to stay on.

The main auditorium will retain the large screen and will become a multi-functional space with a range of sports simulators including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.

How the sports simulators in the main auditorium could look. Image: T-Squared Social
The main auditorium will become a flexible space. Image: T-Squared Social
The upper level of the auditorium will be retained. Image: T-Squared Social

The seating here will be flexible, allowing change depending on the use of the space on a day-to-day basis.

The existing ceiling, walls and stage features of the auditorium will be retained.

The upper level of the cinema will be staying as it is today, with over 300 seats retained in the venue for cinema-goers.

Meanwhile, cinema three will be maintained in its present form with technology and seating improvements.

The current cinema two will be replaced with seat groupings and an area for electronic darts.

David Morris at St Andrews’ New Picture House. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

David Morris, the managing director for New Picture House, will stay to manage the transition to the new venture.

He said: “It is fabulous to see the amazing support we have received from the community for these proposals, and to see them getting the green light from Fife Council.

“The intervention by T-Squared not only allows a cinema offering to be retained for the town, but indeed the building itself.

“This is the right company, we felt, to maintain the family legacy that has been up for almost a century.”

An opening date is yet to be confirmed.

The developers were forced to rethink the plans in March after the original proposal provoked fury in St Andrews.

Nearly 12,500 people signed a petition expressing “deep concern” for the future of the cultural landmark.

Locals also called the plans “disrespectful and a bit cheeky” as it was declared a “celebrity vanity project” in the town.

However, a St Andrews golf historian said he could “think of no better place for” the bar than the home of golf – and the proposals received just one formal objection.

More from Fife

Will the SNP benefit from boundary changes, or can the Liberal Democrats re-win in North East Fife?
North East Fife nail-biter as SNP and Lib Dem fight for every vote
Deborah Bradley appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman, 27, called American tourist 'a monkey' during racist tirade in Fife pub
Michael Jamieson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Shamed ex-Perth Tory councillor walks free as new indecent images trial deserted
Caz Milligan (left) and Nacho Novo.
Fife TikTok star Caz Milligan says fight with ex-Dundee ace Nacho Novo cancelled
2
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks as workers back industrial…
General Election, Postal Vote
Fife postal vote delays: Emergency pick-up points opened in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Dunfermline
2
Armed police were called to Cairn Street East, Kirkcaldy. Stock image
Fife woman held meat fork to man's neck and threatened to kill dog during…
Joseph Becman appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife joiner shocked train passengers with anti-Muslim and Palestine tirade
Gordon Brown Labour General Election
EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Brown rubbishes SNP poverty attack in message to Fife voters
9
The crash happened on Flass Road in Wormit. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Driver, 61, charged after minibus hits pedestrian in Fife village

Conversation