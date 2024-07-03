Kirkcaldy Foodbank in talks over move into former school after being told to leave current base

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is in talks to move into a former school after being told to leave its current base.

The charity has entered talks with Fife Council about the possible acquisition of the Glebe Park Centre.

It comes after the Church of Scotland told the organisation it would need to vacate Viewforth Church Hall at Viewforth Terrace.

Bosses at the foodbank say the search for a new location has been given increased urgency after the church set a deadline of September 14 to move out.

The charity is in discussions about a possible community asset transfer (CAT) of the Glebe Park Centre, though it is continuing to explore other options.

The centre was once home to East Primary School and then St Marie’s RC School but has more recently been used as a community centre.

Glebe Park Centre ‘a unique opportunity’ for Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Chairman Ian Campbell said: “We regard the potential move to the Glebe Park Centre as a unique opportunity, not only for the foodbank itself but also our partner agencies and stakeholders.

“While our primary focus is providing food for those in our community who need it, our work extends to offering our clients access to support services.

“Premises such as the Glebe Park Centre would enable us not only to develop the foodbank, operating Monday-Friday, but also provide a meeting place where clients could confidentially access services across a range of support networks.

“It is vital for the foodbank to maintain continuity of service so it is therefore essential that we are ready to take our CAT application for the Glebe Park Centre forward at the earliest opportunity, should that be deemed appropriate.

“As part of this process, we are mindful of the need to keep local residents informed and to invite their feedback on the proposal, and we will shortly be consulting with the local community.”

The foodbank says “considerable” investment would be needed to repair the Glebe Park Centre if it was to move into the building.

The foodbank currently spends more than £26,000 per month on food to help hundreds of people and is appealing for donations from both the public and businesses to help secure its future.

Fife Council and the Church of Scotland have been contacted for comment.