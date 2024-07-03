Kirkcaldy Foodbank in talks over move into former school after being told to leave current base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy Foodbank in talks over move into former school after being told to leave current base

The charity could be set to take over the Glebe Park Centre.

By Bryan Copland
The Glebe Park Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
The Glebe Park Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is in talks to move into a former school after being told to leave its current base.

The charity has entered talks with Fife Council about the possible acquisition of the Glebe Park Centre.

It comes after the Church of Scotland told the organisation it would need to vacate Viewforth Church Hall at Viewforth Terrace.

Bosses at the foodbank say the search for a new location has been given increased urgency after the church set a deadline of September 14 to move out.

The charity is in discussions about a possible community asset transfer (CAT) of the Glebe Park Centre, though it is continuing to explore other options.

The centre was once home to East Primary School and then St Marie’s RC School but has more recently been used as a community centre.

Glebe Park Centre ‘a unique opportunity’ for Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Chairman Ian Campbell said: “We regard the potential move to the Glebe Park Centre as a unique opportunity, not only for the foodbank itself but also our partner agencies and stakeholders.

“While our primary focus is providing food for those in our community who need it, our work extends to offering our clients access to support services.

“Premises such as the Glebe Park Centre would enable us not only to develop the foodbank, operating Monday-Friday, but also provide a meeting place where clients could confidentially access services across a range of support networks.

“It is vital for the foodbank to maintain continuity of service so it is therefore essential that we are ready to take our CAT application for the Glebe Park Centre forward at the earliest opportunity, should that be deemed appropriate.

Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, with Fife councillor Judy Hamilton.

“As part of this process, we are mindful of the need to keep local residents informed and to invite their feedback on the proposal, and we will shortly be consulting with the local community.”

The foodbank says “considerable” investment would be needed to repair the Glebe Park Centre if it was to move into the building.

The foodbank currently spends more than £26,000 per month on food to help hundreds of people and is appealing for donations from both the public and businesses to help secure its future.

Fife Council and the Church of Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More from Fife

Roadworks on Bothwell Gardens roundabout will recommence
Dunfermline drivers warned road will shut in next phase of controversial roadworks
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's plans to turn St Andrews' New Picture House cinema into a sports bar have been approved. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sports bar targets summer 2025 opening after…
2
Will the SNP benefit from boundary changes, or can the Liberal Democrats re-win in North East Fife?
North East Fife nail-biter as SNP and Lib Dem fight for every vote
Deborah Bradley appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman, 27, called American tourist 'a monkey' during racist tirade in Fife pub
Michael Jamieson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Shamed ex-Perth Tory councillor walks free as new indecent images trial deserted
Caz Milligan (left) and Nacho Novo.
Fife TikTok star Caz Milligan says fight with ex-Dundee ace Nacho Novo cancelled
3
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks as workers back industrial…
General Election, Postal Vote
Fife postal vote delays: Emergency pick-up points opened in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Dunfermline
2
Armed police were called to Cairn Street East, Kirkcaldy. Stock image
Fife woman held meat fork to man's neck and threatened to kill dog during…
Joseph Becman appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife joiner shocked train passengers with anti-Muslim and Palestine tirade

Conversation