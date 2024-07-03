Fife dad tells of wildfire evacuation ordeal on Greek holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife dad tells of wildfire evacuation ordeal on Greek holiday

Steven Roe and his family, from Dunfermline, were evacuated from their hotel on the Greek island of Kos hours after arriving.

By Neil Henderson
Tracy,Steven and Amelia Roe from Dunfermline were caught up in the Kos wildfire emergency.
Tracy, Steven and Amelia Roe from Dunfermline were caught up in Kos wildfire emergency. Image: Steven Roe

A Fife dad has spoken of his family’s wildfire emergency evacuation ordeal just six hours after arriving on the Greek holiday island of Kos.

Steven Roe, from Dunfermline, had only arrived at the holiday town of Kardamena with his wife Tracy and daughter Amelia earlier that day before the drama unfolded.

Thousands of holidaymakers and locals were forced to evacuate as raging wildfires reached the outskirts of the town.

Steven, who works for an indoor agricultural firm, told The Courier the resort was closed down as the evacuation swung into action.

Smoke from the Kos wildfires visible from the hotel.
Smoke from the Kos wildfires visible from the hotel. Image: Steven Roe

He said: “We’d received a first warning in the afternoon but there wasn’t much concern locally.

“Once we received a second warning there definitely seemed to be a lot more of a danger.

“We knew it was serious when we tried to go into a restaurant and all the bars and restaurants were either already closed or shutting up.

‘Ash fell all around us’

“Then we were told we were to be evacuated from the hotel as concerns grew.

“Once outside we could see the smoke billowing above the rooftops of nearby buildings and that’s when it became quite scary.

Emergency evacuation of holidaymakers.
Emergency evacuation of holidaymakers gets underway. Image: Steven Roe

“Ash was also starting to fall all around us which was another indication the fires were getting closer.

“It was not just scary for us but also for the locals whose homes and businesses were suddenly at serious risk.

“I just tried to remain as calm as possible given the circumstances as I didn’t want to panic my wife and daughter.”

Evacuation centres, including a school and a football stadium, were soon set up.

The flames from the wildfires were clearly visible throughout the night.
The flames from the wildfires were clearly visible throughout the night. Image: Steven Roe
The fires were visible from the town.
The flames from the wildfires were clearly visible throughout the night. Image: Steven Roe

He added: “I heard people say it was chaos but we felt the local people really tried hard to make sure everyone remained safe.

“There was a real sense of fear that people’s livelihoods could be lost if the fires reached the town.

“We watched as three planes and a helicopter repeatedly drew water from the sea before flying over the fire and dropping it from height onto the flames.

“Locals with diggers worked tirelessly to create a fire break to stop the spread.”

Kindness

Steven and his family were taken to the school, where they were given essentials including blankets and water, and slept in a classroom overnight.

The Fifer, a regular visitor to Kos for more than 30 years, was quick to praise both the emergency response and the kindness of locals.

Some of the evacuated holidaymakers were given sanctuary in a school.
Some of the evacuated holidaymakers were given sanctuary in a school Image: Steven Roe

“They couldn’t do enough for us,” he said.

“Some people may have complained but you really have to remember there were firefighters up in the hills battling the blaze all night.”

The family returned to their hotel the following morning, with Steven adding: “We are only here for a week so hopefully now the drama is over with and we can enjoy the rest of our holiday on this great island.”

More from Fife

Glasgow High Court
Former Raith Rovers player denies attempted murder charge
Jiordia Wragg will open Plaza Real later this month. Image: Jiordia Wragg
Former law student, 27, launching Dunfermline coffee shop with '95% gluten-free menu'
Roadworks on Bothwell Gardens roundabout will recommence
Dunfermline drivers warned road will shut in next phase of controversial roadworks
The Glebe Park Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Kirkcaldy Foodbank in talks over move into former school after being told to leave…
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's plans to turn St Andrews' New Picture House cinema into a sports bar have been approved. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sports bar targets summer 2025 opening after…
2
Will the SNP benefit from boundary changes, or can the Liberal Democrats re-win in North East Fife?
North East Fife nail-biter as SNP and Lib Dem fight for every vote
Deborah Bradley appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman, 27, called American tourist 'a monkey' during racist tirade in Fife pub
Michael Jamieson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Shamed ex-Perth Tory councillor walks free as new indecent images trial deserted
Caz Milligan (left) and Nacho Novo.
Fife TikTok star Caz Milligan says fight with ex-Dundee ace Nacho Novo cancelled
3
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks as workers back industrial…

Conversation