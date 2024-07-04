Leven cafe closed ‘indefinitely’ after second break-in as man, 32, charged

A Leven cafe has been forced to close “indefinitely” after being broken into for a second time in just seven weeks.

Delizioso on Sandwell Street was targeted in the early hours of Wednesday when its doors were left smashed.

A 32-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the break-in.

However, having suffered another break-in in May, the owners have decided to shut until they can ensure a “safer environment” for staff.

‘Difficult decision’ to close Leven cafe Delizioso after second break-in

A post from Delizioso on Facebook said: “We regret to inform you that our shop has been broken into once again.

“Due to this unfortunate event, we have made the difficult decision to close the shop indefinitely until we can ensure a safer environment.

“We are not planning to wait for this to happen again and are taking necessary steps to prevent future incidents.”

The post added: “Your support has always meant the world to us, and we are deeply saddened to take this step.

“We hope to return stronger and more secure, but for now, our focus is on resolving this matter.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience during this challenging time.”

A spokesperson for the cafe told The Courier: “We are very, very upset at this latest break-in.

“We aren’t closing forever. However, we have huge concerns about the safety of our staff.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10am on Wednesday, we received a report of theft by housebreaking at a premises on Sandwell Street, Leven.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.”