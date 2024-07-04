Leven cafe closed ‘indefinitely’ after second break-in as man, 32, charged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Leven cafe closed ‘indefinitely’ after second break-in as man, 32, charged

Delizioso on Sandwell Street was targeted again in the early hours of Wednesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Leven cafe break in
Delizioso cafe in Leven has been broken into for a second time. Image: Delizioso/Facebook

A Leven cafe has been forced to close “indefinitely” after being broken into for a second time in just seven weeks.

Delizioso on Sandwell Street was targeted in the early hours of Wednesday when its doors were left smashed.

A 32-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the break-in.

However, having suffered another break-in in May, the owners have decided to shut until they can ensure a “safer environment” for staff.

‘Difficult decision’ to close Leven cafe Delizioso after second break-in

A post from Delizioso on Facebook said: “We regret to inform you that our shop has been broken into once again.

“Due to this unfortunate event, we have made the difficult decision to close the shop indefinitely until we can ensure a safer environment.

“We are not planning to wait for this to happen again and are taking necessary steps to prevent future incidents.”

The post added: “Your support has always meant the world to us, and we are deeply saddened to take this step.

“We hope to return stronger and more secure, but for now, our focus is on resolving this matter.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience during this challenging time.”

Leven cafe break in
The cafe is closed “indefinitely”. Image: Delizoso/Facebook

A spokesperson for the cafe told The Courier: “We are very, very upset at this latest break-in.

“We aren’t closing forever. However, we have huge concerns about the safety of our staff.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10am on Wednesday, we received a report of theft by housebreaking at a premises on Sandwell Street, Leven.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.”

More from Fife

Keiran Bremner went on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife army guardsman sexually assaulted two women and grabbed them by the throat
Tracy,Steven and Amelia Roe from Dunfermline were caught up in the Kos wildfire emergency.
Fife dad tells of wildfire evacuation ordeal on Greek holiday
Glasgow High Court
Former Raith Rovers player denies attempted murder charge
Jiordia Wragg will open Plaza Real later this month. Image: Jiordia Wragg
Former law student, 27, launching Dunfermline coffee shop with '95% gluten-free menu'
Roadworks on Bothwell Gardens roundabout will recommence
Dunfermline drivers warned road will shut in next phase of controversial roadworks
The Glebe Park Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Kirkcaldy Foodbank could move into former school after being told to leave current base
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's plans to turn St Andrews' New Picture House cinema into a sports bar have been approved. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sports bar targets summer 2025 opening after…
2
Will the SNP benefit from boundary changes, or can the Liberal Democrats re-win in North East Fife?
North East Fife nail-biter as SNP and Lib Dem fight for every vote
Deborah Bradley appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman, 27, called American tourist 'a monkey' during racist tirade in Fife pub
Michael Jamieson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Shamed ex-Perth Tory councillor walks free as new indecent images trial deserted