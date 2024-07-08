Fife Fife driver crashed then drove wrong way up M90 and abandoned car Police are still hunting for the driver. By Lindsey Hamilton July 8 2024, 11:29am July 8 2024, 11:29am Share Fife driver crashed then drove wrong way up M90 and abandoned car Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5033925/m90-driver-crash-wrong-way-abandoned-car/ Copy Link 0 comment The car was found abandoned at the side of the M90. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Police are hunting for a driver who crashed and then drove the wrong way up the M90 in Fife before abandoning their car. Police and an ambulance were called to the motorway south of Kelty on Saturday evening. The car was spotted abandoned at the side of the road, facing the wrong way. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle which was then driven in the wrong direction on the M90 south of Kelty shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday. “The vehicle was traced abandoned nearby a short time later. “Inquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.” It comes as police are also searching for a driver who left the scene of a crash on the A90 between Dundee and Perth on Saturday afternoon.
