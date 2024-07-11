Man attacked young child in Fife after asking ‘you think you’re f***ing hard?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man attacked young child in Fife after asking ‘you think you’re f***ing hard?’

Stuart McLaren, who also admitted a campaign of domestic abuse, attacked the boy multiple times.

By Ross Gardiner
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
The case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A man has been given a prison warning after he admitted he attacked a young child in Fife after asking if he thought he was “hard” during a three-year campaign of domestic abuse and assaults.

Stuart McLaren attacked the boy on various occasions when he was aged between two and five.

His victims are now safe from his “appalling” behaviour, having fled Scotland for Australia.

However, a sheriff explained the lasting effects of the 43-year-old’s conduct could be “horrific”.

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith explained McLaren and his previous partner were in a relationship for six or seven years and lived in Dunfermline at the time of his offending, having previously stayed in England.

She said the relationship became toxic after McLaren lost his job.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he would shout and swear at her, even in front of children.

He would repeatedly demand money and threaten to kill himself if she refused.

On one occasion, he told the woman she had to give him money because his creditors would hurt them.

People did later attend at their door demanding money, which she fearfully handed over.

Knife

On another occasion, McLaren pushed the woman against a wall while shouting and swearing and another time, said he would kill everything she loved and threatened to bury her in the garden.

Later, the woman was sitting on the couch with a young child on her knee when intoxicated McLaren approached holding a knife.

Another evening, McLaren was arguing about the behaviour of the child, aged under five and pinned him to a sofa.

He shouted “you f***ing little c***” at the child and “you think you’re f***ing hard, do you?”

The child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, shouted: “You’re hurting me.”

After a similar attack, the boy spoke to a school teacher and they contacted social work.

The woman explained she was afraid to speak to police and showed two concerning videos to the social worker.

Guilt accepted

McLaren, now of East Kilbride, admitted assaulting the young child on various occasions in Dunfermline, including slapping him on the buttocks and grabbing him by the shoulders and throwing him along a sofa.

McLaren also admitted a three-year-long campaign of domestic abuse towards the woman in Dunfermline.

He pushed her against a wall and pressed his head against hers, shouted and swore at her and threatened her and her family.

He presented a knife at her and demanded the woman buy him booze and made offensive remarks.

‘Absolutely appalling’

Solicitor Calum Harris explained his client had been jailed before but added: “This is the first time he’s appeared in the criminal court for some time.”

Sheriff John MacRitchie ordered reports, continued bail and deferred sentencing to August 6.

The sheriff said: “Notwithstanding the absolutely appalling nature of the narrative I’ve just heard, I have to maintain a balance at this stage.

“Clearly, uppermost in the mind of any sheriff will be a significant custodial sentence for such an appalling course of conduct involving very young children.

“The effect may be horrific.”

