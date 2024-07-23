DVLA clamps more than 50 cars in Fife as unpaid tax crackdown continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

DVLA clamps more than 50 cars in Fife as unpaid tax crackdown continues

The UK Government agency has taken action in Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Cupar.

By Andrew Robson
The DVLA have been clamping cars in Fife.
The DVLA has been clamping cars in Fife. Image: Shutterstock

More than 50 cars have been clamped across Fife in the latest DVLA crackdown on unpaid road tax.

The UK Government agency has clamped 28 vehicles in Dunfermline, 20 in Glenrothes and four in Cupar in recent days.

Offending vehicles have been left with a yellow wheel clamp on their front wheels meaning the car cannot be driven until vehicle tax is paid.

Four cars were also targeted in Kinross during the latest enforcement action.

DVLA takes ‘range of enforcement measures’ over untaxed cars in Fife

It comes after 30 untaxed vehicles were clamped in Angus earlier this month and follows a major crackdown in April when more than 250 vehicles were targeted across Dundee and Angus.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “Whilst over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel-clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

A clamped car in Glenrothes as part of the latest DVLA crackdown in Fife
A clamped car in Glenrothes last week, which has since been taxed. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services.”

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action and uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.

The fees are:

  • £100 clamp release fee (payable within the first 24 hours of wheelclamping or removal of the vehicle)
  • £200 impound release fee (payable once the vehicle is removed to a vehicle pound)
  • £21 per day storage fee (beginning once the vehicle has been removed to the vehicle pound)
  • £25 fee if V62 supplied for new keeper

