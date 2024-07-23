DVLA clamps more than 50 cars in Fife as unpaid tax crackdown continues

More than 50 cars have been clamped across Fife in the latest DVLA crackdown on unpaid road tax.

The UK Government agency has clamped 28 vehicles in Dunfermline, 20 in Glenrothes and four in Cupar in recent days.

Offending vehicles have been left with a yellow wheel clamp on their front wheels meaning the car cannot be driven until vehicle tax is paid.

Four cars were also targeted in Kinross during the latest enforcement action.

DVLA takes ‘range of enforcement measures’ over untaxed cars in Fife

It comes after 30 untaxed vehicles were clamped in Angus earlier this month and follows a major crackdown in April when more than 250 vehicles were targeted across Dundee and Angus.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “Whilst over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel-clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services.”

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action and uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.

The fees are: