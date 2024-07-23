Woman, 67, missing from Dunfermline traced ‘safe and well’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Woman, 67, missing from Dunfermline traced ‘safe and well’

Police confirmed she was traced following an appeal on Tuesday.

By Andrew Robson
Margaret Smith, 67, has been traced by police.
Margaret Smith, 67, has been traced by police.

A missing 67-year-old woman from Dunfermline has been traced “safe and well”.

Police were searching for Margaret Smith, who was last seen at around 11pm on Monday in Easter Craigs Gardens, Saline.

A public appeal was launched to trace her.

In an update on Tuesday, Police Scotland confirmed she had been found.

A spokesperson added: “Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.”

More from Fife

David Kellas
Perthshire offshore firm boss jailed for embezzlement after 'downplaying' crime
The DVLA have been clamping cars in Fife.
DVLA clamps more than 50 cars in Fife as unpaid tax crackdown continues
Members of the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society will take part in the Leven dip-a-thon
Leven beach: Hundreds of dippers to bid for world record dook crown this weekend
Esme Jardine outside the dental practice on Castle Street, Tayport.
Dentist in Tayport to reopen for NHS and private patients
Margaret Smith, 67, has been traced by police.
Person taken to hospital after two-car crash on A92 at Cowdenbeath
Simon Tierney
Fife business owner faces jail for vicious Rewind Festival assault
Fife recycling centres
Safety fears prompt new booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre
Margaret Smith, 67, has been traced by police.
Fife cafe may cut staff hours as poor summer weather hits ice cream sales
Edinburgh High Court sign
Violent rapist ripped out 74-year-old's hair in Fife
Carpetright at Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee.
Nearly 30 jobs lost as 6 Carpetright shops close in Tayside, Fife and Stirling