Fife Woman, 67, missing from Dunfermline traced ‘safe and well’ Police confirmed she was traced following an appeal on Tuesday. By Andrew Robson July 23 2024, 5:07pm July 23 2024, 5:07pm Share Woman, 67, missing from Dunfermline traced ‘safe and well’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5044278/margaret-smith-missing-dunfermline/ Copy Link Margaret Smith, 67, has been traced by police. A missing 67-year-old woman from Dunfermline has been traced “safe and well”. Police were searching for Margaret Smith, who was last seen at around 11pm on Monday in Easter Craigs Gardens, Saline. A public appeal was launched to trace her. In an update on Tuesday, Police Scotland confirmed she had been found. A spokesperson added: “Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.”