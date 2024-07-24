Drivers face 3 weeks of disruption during major Kirkcaldy roadworks

Drivers are facing three weeks of disruption during major roadworks in Kirkcaldy.

Resurfacing work gets under way on Rosslyn Street on Monday (July 29).

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be in operation over three phases.

In the first phase, the junctions at York Place, Oswald Road and Windmill Road will be closed.

For the second phase, the junctions at Pottery Street and Brandon Avenue will close.

The Viewforth Street and Park Road junctions will be closed during the final phase of work.

The pavement along Rosslyn Street will remain open while access for emergency services, businesses and residents will be maintained.

However, laybys on Rosslyn Street will be restricted at some points during the works.

Kirkcaldy buses diverted during Rosslyn Street roadworks

There will also be some disruption to the number 7 and 46 bus services during the closure of the Viewforth Street junction.

Services will be diverted from Viewforth Street to Windmill Road, which will involve closing some bus stops on Viewforth Street.

Alternative temporary stops will be set up on Windmill Road.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council roads spokesperson, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is appreciated.

“We maintain over 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads each day, which is why this type of maintenance work is essential.”