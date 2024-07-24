Drivers face 3 weeks of disruption during major Kirkcaldy roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Drivers face 3 weeks of disruption during major Kirkcaldy roadworks

Some bus services will be diverted during the project on Rosslyn Street.

By Neil Henderson
Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy.
Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing three weeks of disruption during major roadworks in Kirkcaldy.

Resurfacing work gets under way on Rosslyn Street on Monday (July 29).

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be in operation over three phases.

In the first phase, the junctions at York Place, Oswald Road and Windmill Road will be closed.

For the second phase, the junctions at Pottery Street and Brandon Avenue will close.

The Viewforth Street and Park Road junctions will be closed during the final phase of work.

The pavement along Rosslyn Street will remain open while access for emergency services, businesses and residents will be maintained.

However, laybys on Rosslyn Street will be restricted at some points during the works.

Kirkcaldy buses diverted during Rosslyn Street roadworks

There will also be some disruption to the number 7 and 46 bus services during the closure of the Viewforth Street junction.

Services will be diverted from Viewforth Street to Windmill Road, which will involve closing some bus stops on Viewforth Street.

Alternative temporary stops will be set up on Windmill Road.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council roads spokesperson, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

Councillor Altany Craik. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is appreciated.

“We maintain over 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads each day, which is why this type of maintenance work is essential.”

More from Fife

Jay Cation crashed into a house
Young cocaine-driver who smashed car into Glenrothes house avoids jail due to age
Liam Stark
Former Fife carer who assaulted dementia patient 'struggling to complete' punishment due to drug…
Cameron Allan police mugshot and Facebook image
Cameron Allan: Fife killer’s ‘murder’ Facebook posts before heinous crimes
Police arrested four men during the operation. Image: Police Scotland
Woman, 67, missing from Dunfermline traced 'safe and well'
David Kellas
Perthshire offshore firm boss jailed for embezzlement after 'downplaying' crime
The DVLA have been clamping cars in Fife.
DVLA clamps more than 50 cars in Fife as unpaid tax crackdown continues
4
Members of the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society will take part in the Leven dip-a-thon
Leven beach: Hundreds of dippers to bid for world record dook crown this weekend
Esme Jardine outside the dental practice on Castle Street, Tayport.
Dentist in Tayport to reopen for NHS and private patients
The crash on the A92 slip road at Cowdenbeath. Image: fifejammerlocations.com
Person taken to hospital after two-car crash on A92 at Cowdenbeath
Simon Tierney
Fife business owner faces jail for vicious Rewind Festival assault

Conversation