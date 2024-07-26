Fife mum’s potentially fatal condition not spotted by doctors despite 7 miscarriages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife mum’s potentially fatal condition not spotted by doctors despite 7 miscarriages

"I have two young children and they could have been left without a mum."

Kayleigh Smith.
Kayleigh Smith has complained to NHS Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

A Cowdenbeath mum has slammed NHS Fife after hospital staff failed to spot a potentially fatal medical condition.

Kayleigh Smith, from Hill of Beath, claims it was only her refusal to be discharged that led to the eventual diagnosis of arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which can be fatal if untreated.

The 24-year-old was treated at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital in May for her seventh miscarriage.

But she alleges she was never given a follow-up appointment.

She was then rushed back to the hospital on June 30 due to blood loss before being discharged just two days later – despite telling nurses that she “didn’t feel well enough” to go home.

On July 5, Kayleigh was once more taken into hospital with blood loss.

Kayleigh Smith.
Kayleigh Smith says her two young children could have been left without a mum. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kayleigh claims the doctor on duty attempted to discharge her the next day.

Speaking to The Courier, Kayleigh says she stood her ground as she felt something wasn’t right.

She said: “I know my own body and I knew that I wasn’t well enough to go home this time.

“The doctor wasn’t listening to me so a nurse who overheard us arguing came and took my blood again.

“They both came back in and apologised to me as it turned out I needed two blood transfusions because my haemoglobin was sitting at a critical 68 when it should be between 120 and 150 for a female.

“I could have been sent home and lost my life. I have two young children and they could have been left without a mum.”

Fife mum diagnosed with rare condition

Kayleigh added: “It’s awful to think about.

“If it wasn’t for me refusing to leave, anything could have happened.”

Kayleigh has now had a total of four blood transfusions and was rushed to hospital on July 17 for an emergency operation.

Doctors uncovered that Kayleigh had the rare condition AVM.

Kayleigh Smith.
Kayleigh has been diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

According to the NHS, AVM is a group of tangled veins and arteries which are not properly connected.

In many cases they can be easily treated and may not need treatment at all, but some people can be at risk of haemorrhages.

“They should have discovered this years ago and done internal scans,” Kayleigh said.

“Seven miscarriages should have waved a red flag for them to check that out.

“They could have figured this out years ago.

“It’s something they claim I’ve had since birth so it definitely should have been picked up on, especially with the amount of miscarriages I’ve had.”

Kayleigh has complained to NHS Fife about her treatment at the hospital.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on individual cases or complaints for reasons of confidentiality.”

