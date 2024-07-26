Fife mum’s potentially fatal condition not spotted by doctors despite 7 miscarriages

A Cowdenbeath mum has slammed NHS Fife after hospital staff failed to spot a potentially fatal medical condition.

Kayleigh Smith, from Hill of Beath, claims it was only her refusal to be discharged that led to the eventual diagnosis of arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which can be fatal if untreated.

The 24-year-old was treated at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital in May for her seventh miscarriage.

But she alleges she was never given a follow-up appointment.

She was then rushed back to the hospital on June 30 due to blood loss before being discharged just two days later – despite telling nurses that she “didn’t feel well enough” to go home.

On July 5, Kayleigh was once more taken into hospital with blood loss.

Kayleigh claims the doctor on duty attempted to discharge her the next day.

Speaking to The Courier, Kayleigh says she stood her ground as she felt something wasn’t right.

She said: “I know my own body and I knew that I wasn’t well enough to go home this time.

“The doctor wasn’t listening to me so a nurse who overheard us arguing came and took my blood again.

“They both came back in and apologised to me as it turned out I needed two blood transfusions because my haemoglobin was sitting at a critical 68 when it should be between 120 and 150 for a female.

“I could have been sent home and lost my life. I have two young children and they could have been left without a mum.”

Fife mum diagnosed with rare condition

Kayleigh added: “It’s awful to think about.

“If it wasn’t for me refusing to leave, anything could have happened.”

Kayleigh has now had a total of four blood transfusions and was rushed to hospital on July 17 for an emergency operation.

Doctors uncovered that Kayleigh had the rare condition AVM.

According to the NHS, AVM is a group of tangled veins and arteries which are not properly connected.

In many cases they can be easily treated and may not need treatment at all, but some people can be at risk of haemorrhages.

“They should have discovered this years ago and done internal scans,” Kayleigh said.

“Seven miscarriages should have waved a red flag for them to check that out.

“They could have figured this out years ago.

“It’s something they claim I’ve had since birth so it definitely should have been picked up on, especially with the amount of miscarriages I’ve had.”

Kayleigh has complained to NHS Fife about her treatment at the hospital.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on individual cases or complaints for reasons of confidentiality.”