Affordable homes on site of former Viewforth High in Kirkcaldy ready for new tenants

The first tenants are preparing to move into their new homes on the site of a former Kirkcaldy secondary school.

Fifteen affordable houses are now complete and have been handed over to Kingdom Housing Association.

They are part of a 87-home development by Whiteburn Projects at the old Viewforth High site in Loughborough Road.

The school closed in 2015 and was destroyed in a deliberate blaze five years later..

The homes for social rent include a mix of two-bedroom cottages, flats and two, three and four-bedroom family homes.

And Kingdom says it is committee to delivering even more affordable homes across Fife.

‘Fantastic new community’ on Viewforth site

Whiteburn managing director Eve McCurrich described the new houses as impressive.

And she says they are an integral part of the Viewforth development.

“Seeing tenants bring an area of the development to life is extremely satisfying,” she says.

“Our master plan vision for the former Viewforth High School is creating a fantastic new community that complements the existing local community in this area of Kirkcaldy.

“This has been a successful first partnership and we hope there will be further opportunities for us to work together in the future.”

Kingdom’s Tricia Hill adds: “We know the positive impact high-quality affordable housing has on people’s lives.

“During the housing emergency we remain committed to delivering affordable homes in the places they are needed most.”

The Kirkcaldy Viewforth development offers 72 new two, three and four-bedroom houses for sale, along with the 15 affordable homes.