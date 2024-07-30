Affordable homes on site of former Viewforth High in Kirkcaldy ready for new tenants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Affordable homes on site of former Viewforth High in Kirkcaldy ready for new tenants

The school closed in 2015 and was later destroyed by fire.

By Claire Warrender
The affordable homes at the former Viewforth High School site in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied.
The first tenants are preparing to move into their new homes on the site of a former Kirkcaldy secondary school.

Fifteen affordable houses are now complete and have been handed over to Kingdom Housing Association.

They are part of a 87-home development by Whiteburn Projects at the old Viewforth High site in Loughborough Road.

The school closed in 2015 and was destroyed in a deliberate blaze five years later..

The homes for social rent include a mix of two-bedroom cottages, flats and two, three and four-bedroom family homes.

And Kingdom says it is committee to delivering even more affordable homes across Fife.

‘Fantastic new community’ on Viewforth site

Whiteburn managing director Eve McCurrich described the new houses as impressive.

And she says they are an integral part of the Viewforth development.

“Seeing tenants bring an area of the development to life is extremely satisfying,” she says.

The affordable homes at Viewforth in Kirkcaldy
The affordable homes are on the site of the former Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Whiteburn Projects.

“Our master plan vision for the former Viewforth High School is creating a fantastic new community that complements the existing local community in this area of Kirkcaldy.

“This has been a successful first partnership and we hope there will be further opportunities for us to work together in the future.”

The project team. Image: Supplied by Whiteburn Projects.

Kingdom’s Tricia Hill adds: “We know the positive impact high-quality affordable housing has on people’s lives.

“During the housing emergency we remain committed to delivering affordable homes in the places they are needed most.”

The Kirkcaldy Viewforth development offers 72 new two, three and four-bedroom houses for sale, along with the 15 affordable homes.

