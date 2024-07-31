Crews tackle three-hour fire at Fife country park

Firefighters spent three hours tackling a fire at a Fife country park.

Crews were called to an area of Lochore Meadows Country Park at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Bright orange flames could be seen across the loch as plumes of smoke billowed over the area.

Firefighters stayed at the scene for more than three hours, leaving at 1.26am on Wendesday.

Four crews tackle Lochore Meadows fire

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire at the Lochore Meadows Country Park at 10.20pm on Tuesday.

“Four appliances were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

“We received the stop message at 1.26am on Wednesday.”

Police Scotland and Fife Council have been contacted for comment.