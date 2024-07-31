3 women shot with pellets on St Andrews street in early hours

Three women have been shot with pellets in an early-morning attack in St Andrews.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at around 1.45am last Wednesday.

Officers say a group of five women were walking near Buchanan Gardens when they were shot at with the pellets, which came from a passing car.

Three of the women were hit but did not need medical attention.

Police are keen to track down and speak to the occupants of a silver hatchback car which was in the area at the time.

Police study CCTV in hunt for pellet shooter in St Andrews

Sergeant Nicola Gillespie said: “Officers have been carrying out inquiries and are continuing to study CCTV images from the local area.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who saw anything suspicious or has any information that may assist our inquiry to contact us.

“I’d also appeal to any drivers with dashcam to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.

“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0981 of Wednesday July 24, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”