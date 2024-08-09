New figures reveal more than 100 sewage spills into River Eden last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New figures reveal more than 100 sewage spills into River Eden last year

More sewage than previously thought spilled into Fife waterways.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Sewage spilled into the River Eden 108 times last year.
Image: Supplied.

More sewage than thought spilled into Fife’s waterways last year, according to new figures.

Scottish Water reported 10 million litres of sewage spill in the region in 2023, through 714 separate incidents.

However, Fife’s Liberal Democrat group has dredged up the company’s lesser-known “non-reported” overflow data.

And it reveals a further 127 incidents in the region.

They include 108 incidents of wastewater into the River Eden for 285 hours.

And there were 19 incidents into the Firth of Forth at Kirkcaldy over 131 hours.

Lib Dem group leader James Calder says he has serious concerns.

‘Not seeing any improvements’ in Fife sewage incidents

He said: “It is extremely disappointing that this continues.

“We raised this at Fife Council last year too as a motion to push Scottish Water into action.

“It feels as though we are not seeing any improvement.

Councillor James Calder. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

“Residents of Fife should be able to enjoy our water without worrying about wading through sewage.”

Fife Council leader David Ross is also concerned but said the issue was complicated.

“This is something we continue to raise with Scottish Water,” he said.

“But we also recognise the challenges caused by increased rainfall and climate change.”

Sewer network ‘doing what it is designed to do’

Scottish Water has defended its position.

And a spokesperson said: “Overflows are designed specifically to divert storm water during extreme weather so it doesn’t overwhelm the network and flood people’s homes and businesses.

“When they occur, it is because the sewer network is doing what it is designed to do.

“Less than 1% of the waste water comes from toilets so is incredibly dilute.”

The company has invested £2.7 billion in the drainage system in the last 10 years.

And it has committed a further £500m on their Improving Urban Water Route Map.

Despite the concerns, Fife still achieved 10 beaches with excellent quality water ratings and three were rated good.

