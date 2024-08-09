New figures reveal more than 100 sewage spills into River Eden last year

More sewage than thought spilled into Fife’s waterways last year, according to new figures.

Scottish Water reported 10 million litres of sewage spill in the region in 2023, through 714 separate incidents.

However, Fife’s Liberal Democrat group has dredged up the company’s lesser-known “non-reported” overflow data.

And it reveals a further 127 incidents in the region.

They include 108 incidents of wastewater into the River Eden for 285 hours.

And there were 19 incidents into the Firth of Forth at Kirkcaldy over 131 hours.

Lib Dem group leader James Calder says he has serious concerns.

‘Not seeing any improvements’ in Fife sewage incidents

He said: “It is extremely disappointing that this continues.

“We raised this at Fife Council last year too as a motion to push Scottish Water into action.

“It feels as though we are not seeing any improvement.

“Residents of Fife should be able to enjoy our water without worrying about wading through sewage.”

Fife Council leader David Ross is also concerned but said the issue was complicated.

“This is something we continue to raise with Scottish Water,” he said.

“But we also recognise the challenges caused by increased rainfall and climate change.”

Sewer network ‘doing what it is designed to do’

Scottish Water has defended its position.

And a spokesperson said: “Overflows are designed specifically to divert storm water during extreme weather so it doesn’t overwhelm the network and flood people’s homes and businesses.

“When they occur, it is because the sewer network is doing what it is designed to do.

“Less than 1% of the waste water comes from toilets so is incredibly dilute.”

The company has invested £2.7 billion in the drainage system in the last 10 years.

And it has committed a further £500m on their Improving Urban Water Route Map.

Despite the concerns, Fife still achieved 10 beaches with excellent quality water ratings and three were rated good.