Paranormal investigator seeks policeman’s wife who saw UFO above Kirkcaldy in 1990

A paranormal investigator is calling for a woman who reported a UFO above Kirkcaldy 34 years ago to come forward.

Straiph Wilson says the sighting on the A92, near Gallatown Roundabout, resembles a famous Perthshire case reported in the same month.

And he hopes to gather enough evidence to link the two incidents and unravel the mystery.

Straiph uncovered the Kirkcaldy case in the National Archives while researching the sighting at Calvine, near Pitlochry.

“The mysterious Fife case bears striking similarities, especially in shape,” he says.

“The coincidental August 1990 date for both incidents prompted speculation about a potential link.”

Details of Kirkcaldy UFO sighting

The woman, whose husband was a policeman, was on her way to hospital on August 26 when she saw something in the sky.

According to the archives, she described a very bright, diamond-shaped object, silent and hovering around 200 feet above ground.

The sighting lasted around three minutes before suddenly disappearing “as if someone had turned off a light”.

It was 8.20pm and sky conditions were described as clear.

Straiph says the woman slowed down to observe the object before contacting her husband, and he enquired about other potential sightings.

Documents show there was later official involvement.

RAF Leuchars was informed and reported the incident to HQ Strike Command at RAF High Wycombe.

‘I’m not saying it was a spaceship’

Straiph said: “I would like to speak to the police officer’s wife or anyone else who saw the same thing.

“They might not be able to add anything but it’s another part of the puzzle.”

He understands some people might be sceptical about his investigation.

However, he added: “I’m not saying it was a spaceship, just that it was an unidentified object.

“There are already photographs of a similar object at Calvine and I’m trying to gather more evidence.

“This subject isn’t a random thing anymore. It’s getting talked about and people are making documentaries and writing books.”

Calvine UFO is ‘one of Britain’s most important sightings’

The Calvine UFO was spotted by two men on August 4 1990.

They saw a large diamond-shaped object hovering for about 10 minutes before it shot upwards at great speed.

The pair said they saw military aircraft make a number of low-level passes while the UFO sat above the village.

And one of the witnesses took six colour photographs, which were finally made public in 2022.

Investigators are divided over what it could have been.

Nevertheless, Straiph describes it as one of the most important sightings in Britain, if not the world.

However, he recently managed to track down one of the men, who refused to speak to him.

Anyone with information about the Kirkcaldy UFO sighting can contact Straiph Wilson by emailing info@straiph.co.uk