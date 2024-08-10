Paranormal investigator seeks policeman’s wife who saw UFO above Kirkcaldy in 1990

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Paranormal investigator seeks policeman’s wife who saw UFO above Kirkcaldy in 1990

Straiph Wilson says the incident resembles a famous Perthshire sighting three weeks earlier.

By Claire Warrender
Ufologist Straiph Wilson is looking for witnesses to a Kirkcaldy UFO in 1990
Straiph Wilson is looking for people who witnessed a UFO above Kirkcaldy in 1990. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A paranormal investigator is calling for a woman who reported a UFO above Kirkcaldy 34 years ago to come forward.

Straiph Wilson says the sighting on the A92, near Gallatown Roundabout, resembles a famous Perthshire case reported in the same month.

And he hopes to gather enough evidence to link the two incidents and unravel the mystery.

Straiph Wilson says the Kirkcaldy UFO sighting is strikingly similar to one in Calvine, Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson,

Straiph uncovered the Kirkcaldy case in the National Archives while researching the sighting at Calvine, near Pitlochry.

“The mysterious Fife case bears striking similarities, especially in shape,” he says.

“The coincidental August 1990 date for both incidents prompted speculation about a potential link.”

Details of Kirkcaldy UFO sighting

The woman, whose husband was a policeman, was on her way to hospital on August 26 when she saw something in the sky.

According to the archives, she described a very bright, diamond-shaped object, silent and hovering around 200 feet above ground.

The sighting lasted around three minutes before suddenly disappearing “as if someone had turned off a light”.

It was 8.20pm and sky conditions were described as clear.

Straiph says the woman slowed down to observe the object before contacting her husband, and he enquired about other potential sightings.

Documents show there was later official involvement.

RAF Leuchars was informed and reported the incident to HQ Strike Command at RAF High Wycombe.

‘I’m not saying it was a spaceship’

Straiph said: “I would like to speak to the police officer’s wife or anyone else who saw the same thing.

“They might not be able to add anything but it’s another part of the puzzle.”

Calvine UFO sighting.
The photo of the Calvine ‘UFO’ sighting was sealed by the MOD until 2022. Photo: Dr David Clarke.

He understands some people might be sceptical about his investigation.

However, he added: “I’m not saying it was a spaceship, just that it was an unidentified object.

“There are already photographs of a similar object at Calvine and I’m trying to gather more evidence.

“This subject isn’t a random thing anymore. It’s getting talked about and people are making documentaries and writing books.”

Calvine UFO is ‘one of Britain’s most important sightings’

The Calvine UFO was spotted by two men on August 4 1990.

They saw a large diamond-shaped object hovering for about 10 minutes before it shot upwards at great speed.

The pair said they saw military aircraft make a number of low-level passes while the UFO sat above the village.

And one of the witnesses took six colour photographs, which were finally made public in 2022.

Investigators are divided over what it could have been.

Nevertheless, Straiph describes it as one of the most important sightings in Britain, if not the world.

However, he recently managed to track down one of the men, who refused to speak to him.

Anyone with information about the Kirkcaldy UFO sighting can contact Straiph Wilson by emailing info@straiph.co.uk

