Neighbour’s ‘mental pressure’ concern as fresh plans submitted for St Andrews clifftop home

The toned-down design comes two years after an application for "overtly contemporary" houses were turned down by councillors.

By Claire Warrender
The St Andrews clifftop home will overlook the sea
The applicants say the new design will complement the existing homes. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

Fresh plans have been submitted for a luxury clifftop home in one of St Andrews most exclusive areas.

The application by Martin Lightbody comes two years after councillors rejected his previous application for two “overtly contemporary” houses at East Scores.

Branded an architectural atrocity by neighbours, it included an underground swimming pool, garages and gym, as well as a rooftop solarium surrounded by glass.

Previous plans for the St Andrews clifftop home show a glass-fronted upper level. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

Chris Main, who lives next door, says the new, toned-down proposal is far more acceptable

However, it still involves the demolition of the existing St Regulus Cottage, which overlooks the historic castle and cathedral.

St Regulus Cottage in St Andrews, which will be demolished if plans are approved. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And Chris fears the effect of a year of construction work just feet from his living room window.

The 68-year-old said: “I don’t know how I’ll survive that type of mental pressure.”

‘We’ll be living on a building site’

He added: “Mr Lightbody did come round and showed me the design and I was actually pleasantly surprised.

“He’s not doing any underground digging, there’s no swimming pool and he’s adjusted the roof.

How the new St Regulus Cottage would look. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

“In terms of design, I don’t have any problem with it.

“It’s just, what happens to me when it’s all going on?”

The writer and former teacher said: “We’ll be living on a building site with excavators and diggers etc.

“The scaffolding will be inches from my window and we’ll lose our drying area.

Picture shows the distance between Chris’s house, top left, and St Regulus Cottage. Image: Supplied.
The homes are on St Andrews East Scores
Mr Main with former neighbour Joan Forbes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I’ve applied to the council for a move but they’ve turned me down.

“Mr Lightbody has talked to us and I respect that, I really do. And I do like the designs.

“But if I could just magic out the middle bit when the construction work is happening, I would be happy.”

Efforts to safeguard neighbours during St Andrews clifftop home construction

According to the planning application, construction hours will be limited to 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on a Saturday.

And it adds: “Every effort will be made to safeguard the amenity of the adjoining and nearby residents over the 12-month construction contract.

“A mobile telephone number for the site agent and the owner will be provided in the event of any issues to ensure problems are resolved quickly.”

Mr Lightbody’s original application was turned down by Fife Council’s north east planning committee in August 2022.

A subsequent appeal was then rejected by the Scottish Government.

And the fresh application was submitted on July 24.

Conversation