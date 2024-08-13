Fife Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked off bike in Rosyth crash Police and paramedics attended the incident on Parkside Street. By James Simpson August 13 2024, 9:46am August 13 2024, 9:46am Share Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked off bike in Rosyth crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5057486/cyclist-hospital-rosyth-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Parkside Street, Rosyth. Image: Google Street View A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being knocked off his bike in a crash with a car in Rosyth. Police and paramedics were called to Parkside Street just after 6pm on Monday. The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6.05pm on Monday, officers received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on Parkside Street, Rosyth. “Emergency services attended and a man, the cyclist, was taken to hospital.”
