Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked off bike in Rosyth crash

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being knocked off his bike in a crash with a car in Rosyth.

Police and paramedics were called to Parkside Street just after 6pm on Monday.

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6.05pm on Monday, officers received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on Parkside Street, Rosyth.

“Emergency services attended and a man, the cyclist, was taken to hospital.”