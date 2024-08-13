Two teens and man charged over pyrotechnics at Dunfermline v Falkirk game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Two teens and man charged over pyrotechnics at Dunfermline v Falkirk game

A coin was also thrown at an assistant referee.

By Andrew Robson
East End Park, Dunfermline.
East End Park, Dunfermline. Image: SNS Group

Two teenagers and a man been charged over possession of pyrotechnics at the Dunfermline v Falkirk match.

Officers have charged the trio following the game at East End Park on Saturday.

The man, 24, has been charged with using a pyrotechnic inside the stadium.

One of the boys – aged 15 – has been charged over the possession of a lit pyrotechnic within the ground.

The other boy, a 14-year-old, has been charged with possession of an unlit pyrotechnic a short distance from the ground before kick-off.

Both teenagers will be reported to the youth justice assessor.

The man is due to appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.

Coin also thrown at assistant referee during East End Park game

Inspector Neil McGurk said: “Taking pyrotechnics into a sporting stadium is a criminal offence.

“I’d ask people to think of the impact it could have on those around you, particularly people with medical conditions, young children and elderly.

“We will continue to work in partnership with football clubs to prevent fans from taking pyrotechnics into the grounds and to pursue those who put other fans’ safety at risk.

“During the match, a coin was also thrown from the north-west section of the stadium, striking the assistant referee.

“Thankfully he was not seriously injured but this type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and we are working closely with the club to identify the person responsible.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland.

More from Fife

Kimberly Dow
Dunfermline woman convicted of shaking baby in attempted murder bid
Eleanor Haggett with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Supplied.
Gordon Brown leads tributes as 'formidable' Fife Labour stalwart Eleanor Haggett dies age 76
Parkside Street, Rosyth. Image: Google Street View
Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked off bike in Rosyth crash
Edinburgh High Court sign
High risk predator from Fife placed on lifelong restriction order
The Northern Lights from Letham, near Cupar. Image: David Hamilton
Spectacular photos of Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
The St Andrews clifftop home will overlook the sea
Neighbour's 'mental pressure' concern as fresh plans submitted for St Andrews clifftop home
Michelle Connor has saved Buckhaven bonfire with a £5,800 donation
Buckhaven bonfire saved thanks to 23-year-old's 'amazing' last minute donation
5
An overflowing Dundee recycling point during the bin strikes in 2022. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson
All bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling suspended after fresh pay offer
2
Dunfermline job centre
Fife lout's Buckfast-fuelled racist rant at job centre on same day he was released…
Flood alert for Tayside Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed
Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed

Conversation