Two teens and man charged over pyrotechnics at Dunfermline v Falkirk game

Two teenagers and a man been charged over possession of pyrotechnics at the Dunfermline v Falkirk match.

Officers have charged the trio following the game at East End Park on Saturday.

The man, 24, has been charged with using a pyrotechnic inside the stadium.

One of the boys – aged 15 – has been charged over the possession of a lit pyrotechnic within the ground.

The other boy, a 14-year-old, has been charged with possession of an unlit pyrotechnic a short distance from the ground before kick-off.

Both teenagers will be reported to the youth justice assessor.

The man is due to appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.

Coin also thrown at assistant referee during East End Park game

Inspector Neil McGurk said: “Taking pyrotechnics into a sporting stadium is a criminal offence.

“I’d ask people to think of the impact it could have on those around you, particularly people with medical conditions, young children and elderly.

“We will continue to work in partnership with football clubs to prevent fans from taking pyrotechnics into the grounds and to pursue those who put other fans’ safety at risk.

“During the match, a coin was also thrown from the north-west section of the stadium, striking the assistant referee.

“Thankfully he was not seriously injured but this type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and we are working closely with the club to identify the person responsible.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland.