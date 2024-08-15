Rescue operation launched after lorry with 20 cattle overturns in Cupar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Rescue operation launched after lorry with 20 cattle overturns in Cupar

A main road is shut as fire crews and local farmers help with the ongoing incident.

By Neil Henderson & Stephen Eighteen
Local farmers have been deployed after the lorry overturned in Cupar. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Local farmers have been deployed after the lorry overturned in Cupar. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A rescue operation has been launched after a lorry containing 20 cattle overturned in Cupar.

The vehicle fell on its side near the Fluthers roundabout on East Bridge at around 10.30am on Thursday.

The driver is unharmed, after being rescued by two local joiners, but some of the animals are thought to be trapped in the lorry.

The fire service has drafted in appliances from Cupar and Kirkcaldy as well heavy lifting equipment from Dundee.

The road is closed at East Bridge between the two roundabouts and it is understood street furniture including lampposts are being removed to aid recovery of the lorry.

Local farmers are also said to be helping rescue the cows, which has closed East Bridge between the two roundabouts.

Firefighters and police at the scene. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Father and son joiners Ivor and Arron Neville were working just yards from the crash and rushed to help the lorry driver.

Ivor said: “We just heard the loud bang and rushed out to see what had happened.

“Directly across the road was the lorry which was on its side. I immediately grabbed a ladder and ran over with Arron to help.

“The driver was still in the cabin holding onto the steering wheel so we climbed up and managed to help him free. Not knowing exactly what state the lorry was in we just worked as quick as we could in case the lorry burst into flames or whatever.

“Thankfully the driver seemed ok and hadn’t suffered any serious injuries which is a miracle given the crash.

“You don’t think of danger at the time you just want to do what you can to help those involved.”

The two east Bridge roundabouts have been closed. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Another witness said she was alerted by a loud bang outside her door at around 10.30am

The woman, who asked not to be named, told the Courier: “I heard a very loud bang and went to see what it was.

“At the roundabout I saw that a cattle transporter lorry had overturned.

“A number of passers-by ran to help.

“I also saw two builders with a ladder climbing onto the vehicle trying to get the driver out.

“Police and several fire engines arrived a short time later as well as a veterinarian van.

“Farmers vehicles were also arriving to help in the rescue.

“It looked really bad and I feared for the animals but later I watched as several of the cows were walked out of the overturned lorry into waiting cattle trucks.”

The scene at the roundabout where the accident happened. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received the alert at 10.32am to a cattle lorry having overturned close to Haugh Park in Cupar.

“Two appliances from Cupar and one from Kirkcaldy stations were dispatched.

“In addition, a specialist heavy lifting vehicle was dispatched from Macalpine Road in Dundee.

“The driver of the vehicle is reported to be safe and well.

“It is understood that 20 cattle are on board the vehicle.

“Two crews remain at the scene and officers are liaising with vets regarding the ongoing operational recovery.”

The overturned lorry contained 20 cattle. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A Police Scotland statement said: “After a lorry overturned around 10.20am this morning, the road at East Bridge in Cupar is currently closed between the two roundabouts.

“There are no reported injuries.

“The road will be closed whilst the vehicle is recovered.

“Please use an alternative route.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation