Home News Fife

Could St Andrews rival Vienna for outdoor dining after South Street changes?

Fife Council hopes to create a continental feel when it comes to eating and drinking.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council planners want to adopt a style in South Street, St Andrews,similar to this one in Vienna
Fife Council wants to adopt a style similar to this in Vienna. Image: Fife Council planning portal

St Andrews could adopt an outdoor European-style eating culture if permanent changes to South Street get the go-ahead.

Fife Council officers have looked to Vienna for inspiration when drawing up  £500,000 plans for the area.

And they are proposing similar pavement extensions to those in the Austrian capital outside five hospitality businesses along the street.

Artist's impression of South Street.
An example of how South Street in St Andrews could look. Image: Fife Council/Stantec

Each one would provide room for dining and drinking on space previously used for car parking.

This would leave the pavement next to the buildings clear for pedestrian use.

The idea forms part of the finalised South Street proposals, which have proved controversial among some business people, with one in particular fearing disaster.

But with a planning application now submitted, the public has the chance to either support or object to it.

Outdoor dining becoming increasingly popular

The five pavement extensions are being referred to as buildouts.

And in a statement included with the bid, officers say: “Outdoor dining/drinking is a common feature in continental Europe and becoming increasingly popular in the UK.

“The inclusion of seating within a street environment particularly helps those with mobility disabilities, since places to rest will be available.

The St Andrews South Street changes will included places to rest
The St Andrews South Street changes will include places to rest. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

“The street layout for hospitality varies from location to location.

“However, it is not uncommon to locate the associated tables and chairs in the area where car parking would otherwise have been.”

In St Andrews, this will mean the loss of 41 parking spaces, although there will be more disabled bays.

But officers add: “Being in the centre of town, the five buildouts are in locations where there is easy access by walking, wheeling cycling, use of public or shared transport as well as by private car.”

How will St Andrews South Street changes work?

The permanent buildouts are roughly based on temporary ones introduced during covid in a bid to support the hospitality sector.

However, instead of a piecemeal approach with every business adopting their own style, the intention is to create a formal, uniform look.

A piecemeal approach has been used until now, with planters marking out spaces. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

They will include space for informal public seating and bicycle racks.

And the smallest buildout will be 13.5 metres long, with the largest measuring 42.4 metres.

The long one will be outside Jannetta’s ice cream shop and will incorporate a zebra crossing.

Others are planned outside Con Panna, St Andrews Brewing Company, The Adamson and Criterion, Zizzi and Zest.

Why are some people against the plan?

Earlier this year, a well-known bakery owner raised fears the move would spell disaster for St Andrews.

Eric Milne, of Fisher and Donaldson, said removing car parking spaces would put off shoppers.

And he added: “If they can prove removing cars and parking benefits town centres anywhere else, I would almost be happy.

“But the main evidence in Fife is it’s a disaster. It’s certainly not been of benefit in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline or Leven.

“If you don’t get people into the town you’re on a hiding to nothing.”

A public consultation in January 2023 found 46% of respondents were in favour or retaining additional pedestrian spaces and 42% wanted them removed.

A further 12% were in favour of keeping some.

