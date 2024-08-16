Royal surprise for 90-year-old St Andrews woman who made 20,000 charity cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Royal surprise for 90-year-old St Andrews woman who made 20,000 charity cards

It was a day of surprise and celebration for Jean Grossett and husband John.

By Claire Warrender
Lord Lieutenant Robert Balfour presents Jean Grossett with her BEM, watched by husband John
Lord Lieutenant Robert Balfour presents Jean Grossett with her BEM, watched by her husband John. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A St Andrews woman who has single-handedly raised £36,000 for terminally ill children was in for a right royal surprise on her 90th birthday.

Jean Grossett was surrounded by family when she was presented with a British Empire Medal for her charity efforts.

Lord Lieutenant Robert Balfour addresses Jean and husband John. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Although the award was announced in June as part of the King’s birthday honours, she had no idea it was being bestowed by Fife’s Lord Lieutenant Robert Balfour on Thursday.

And it turned into a day of triple celebrations when her 93-year-old husband John was reunited with medals earned, then lost, following his service during the Korean War.

According to son Steve, no-one is more deserving of the honours than his parents.

20,000 greetings cards made for charity

“We’ve dubbed today mum’s coronation,” he laughed.

“Her BEM is for services to CHAS at Rachel House.

“She makes embroidered greeting cards and we reckon she must have made over 20,000 over the last 30 years.

Jean and John on their wedding day. Image: Supplied.
Jean Grossett from St Andrews enjoys her day
Jean Grossett enjoys her 90th birthday in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“They have confirmed she has raised at least £36,000 for CHAS.”

He added: “She sits at night and does it. If you go to the house, the dining room is still covered in bits of glitter and card.

“She had a stroke about two months ago and she’s still recovering. But it’s not stopped her.

Jean previously volunteered at St Andrews House Care Home, where John is now resident.

Drafted to the army during USA study year

John, meanwhile, is well-known in the town, having worked for many years as a school dentist.

However, both he and Jean are originally from Dundee.

But a decision to finish school in the USA as a teenager resulted in John being drafted to fight in Korea.

John in his army uniform. Image: Supplied.
John was reunited with his medals, while Jean wears her BEM. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“He was doing a pre-dentistry course, which he had to leave,” said Steve.

“When he eventually got back to New York, he wanted nothing more to do with it.

“They all took their uniforms off, and their medals and shoved them behind lockers and that was that.”

Thought medals were gone for good

The Grossett family never expected to see the medals until Steve took steps to have them reissued.

“They said ‘you’ll see them before 2028’,” he said.

Jean and John Grossett of St Andrews with their children and grandchildren
Jean and John Grossett of St Andrews with their children and grandchildren. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“They didn’t realise my dad was still alive and when they found out they pulled everything out to get them here within two days.”

Jean and John have four children in all – Malcolm, 65, Steve, 63, Duncan, 61 and Lisbeth, 59.

The family lived in Canada until 1973, before returning to St Andrews where John worked as a dentist until his retiral 38 years ago.

