Home News Fife

‘Incredible effort’ helps save all 20 cows trapped for hours in overturned lorry in Cupar

The main road was shut for more than seven hours during the emergency response.

By Neil Henderson
The overturned lorry in Cupar.
Livestock were trapped in the lorry that overturned in Cupar. Image: David Wardle

All 20 cows trapped in a lorry accident that closed Cupar’s main road for more than seven hours on Thursday have survived unscathed.

Fife-based livestock transport firm W Walker of Strathkiness confirmed the news to The Courier on Friday.

A major response involving police and several fire crews was triggered after the lorry overturned near Haugh Park shortly before 10.30am.

The driver of the stricken vehicle was pulled free from the cab by two workmen who used a ladder to climb onto the lorry.

Driver and all 20 cows escape Cupar crash unscathed

He escaped unharmed and was reportedly back at work on Friday.

While some of the cows were seen being escorted from the overturned lorry, it was feared some of the livestock may not have survived.

The crash triggered a major emergency response.
The crash triggered a major emergency response. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Cattle being transferred from the lorry to a waiting truck.
Cattle being transferred from the lorry to a waiting truck. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Family-run W Walker, based in Stathkinness in North East Fife, confirmed all animals had indeed survived the crash unharmed.

A spokesperson also praised the emergency services and all those who came to help.

They described the response from members of the public, fellow hauliers as well as those from the farming community as “humbling.”

The W Walker spokesperson said: “It is with considerable relief that we can confirm that the driver and all 20 of the cows on the vehicle at the time escaped injury and are safe and well.

“We would like to express our deep gratitude to the incredible efforts of the police and firefighters who came to assist.

Recovery work continues following the Cupar lorry crash.
Recovery work after the crash. Image: David Wardle
Livestock were trapped in the lorry that overturned in Cupar.
The main road was closed for more than seven hours. Image: David Wardle

“We would also like to thank the selfless actions of the public who rushed to help in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

“Our thanks also go to the veterinary, council and vehicle recovery staff for their efforts.”

‘Humbling’ response helps save all cows from overturned lorry

“Furthermore, the response from fellow hauliers and members of the local farming community who also came to Cupar to offer whatever assistance they could was nothing short of humbling.

“We apologise to the residents of Cupar for the inconvenience caused and appreciate their patience during the recovery.”

East Bridge in Cupar was closed for more than seven hours as the recovery of the overturned vehicle continued.

This task was hindered by several traffic light lamposts which had to be dismantled.

The vehicle was eventually turned upright at around 5pm, allowing the road to be reopened.

