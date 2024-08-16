Fife dog owners told to avoid ‘common walking routes’ after surge in parvovirus cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dog owners told to avoid ‘common walking routes’ after surge in parvovirus cases

They have also been urged to give their pets an additional vaccination to stave off the potentially fatal disease.

By Ben MacDonald
Wilson & Partners' St Andrews surgery
Staff at Wilson & Partners have warned dog owners about the rise in parvovirus cases. Image: Wilson & Partners - Veterinary Surgeons/Facebook

A Fife vet says dog owners should avoid “common walking routes” after a surge in parvovirus cases.

Wilson & Partners, who have three vet surgeries in the Kingdom, have been informed of a rise in cases of the potentially fatal virus in Kennoway and Leven.

Surgeons at the practice have posted a statement on their Facebook page offering owners guidance on the disease.

The post reads: “Parvovirus is a highly infectious viral disease that causes severe diarrhoea in dogs and can be fatal.

“Protection against this disease can be achieved through vaccination and is given as part of our core vaccine protocol.

“As a precautionary measure, we will be advising a third vaccine at 16 weeks for all of our puppies (the most vulnerable) and request that any dogs with symptoms of severe diarrhoea are kept outside the practice and where appropriate tested before entering the premises.

“This is to protect our other patients.

Fife dog owners advised to avoid common walking routes by vets

“Where dogs are unvaccinated, or those whose vaccines have lapsed – we are adding additional clinics to restart their cover starting next week.

“Meanwhile, it would seem sensible to avoid common dog walking routes in the Levenmouth area.

“(You should) keep dogs on leads to prevent contact with unknown dogs and to avoid them from investigating any faeces left by others.

“If you are concerned at all about symptoms, please phone ASAP. We will keep you posted on further developments.”

In the post, the surgery informed one customer that most of the cases appear to be around Kennoway.

They warn that people in nearby areas need to be vigilant due to the severity and highly contagious nature of this virus.

Conversation