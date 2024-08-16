Fife dog owners told to avoid ‘common walking routes’ after surge in parvovirus cases

A Fife vet says dog owners should avoid “common walking routes” after a surge in parvovirus cases.

Wilson & Partners, who have three vet surgeries in the Kingdom, have been informed of a rise in cases of the potentially fatal virus in Kennoway and Leven.

Surgeons at the practice have posted a statement on their Facebook page offering owners guidance on the disease.

The post reads: “Parvovirus is a highly infectious viral disease that causes severe diarrhoea in dogs and can be fatal.

“Protection against this disease can be achieved through vaccination and is given as part of our core vaccine protocol.

“As a precautionary measure, we will be advising a third vaccine at 16 weeks for all of our puppies (the most vulnerable) and request that any dogs with symptoms of severe diarrhoea are kept outside the practice and where appropriate tested before entering the premises.

“This is to protect our other patients.

“Where dogs are unvaccinated, or those whose vaccines have lapsed – we are adding additional clinics to restart their cover starting next week.

“Meanwhile, it would seem sensible to avoid common dog walking routes in the Levenmouth area.

“(You should) keep dogs on leads to prevent contact with unknown dogs and to avoid them from investigating any faeces left by others.

“If you are concerned at all about symptoms, please phone ASAP. We will keep you posted on further developments.”

In the post, the surgery informed one customer that most of the cases appear to be around Kennoway.

They warn that people in nearby areas need to be vigilant due to the severity and highly contagious nature of this virus.