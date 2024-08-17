Police renew appeal for information after fatal Fife crash

Police have renewed an appeal for information after a man and a woman died following a car crash in Fife.

The white Mercedes AMG C43 left the road and crashed into trees on the B914 Kelty to Saline road near Blairadam Forest just before 9pm on Sunday, August 11.

Emergency services attended and the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed into Monday night whilst police investigated the circumstances of the crash.

Officers say the investigation is continuing and have now appealed for any drivers who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch – saying they could hold vital information.

Inspector James Henry of Fife road policing said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of the man and woman who died.

“We are appealing for information that could assist with our enquiries.

“We are specifically asking drivers in the area around 8.45pm to get in touch as we believe they may have vital information that could help with our investigation.

“Please also check dash-cam and if you have not already spoken to officers then please made contact.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3497 of Sunday, 11 August, 2024.