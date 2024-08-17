Police renew appeal for information after fatal Fife crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police renew appeal for information after fatal Fife crash

A man and a woman died following the crash on the B914 Kelty to Saline road on August 11.

By Laura Devlin
The B914 was closed near Blairadam Forest. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The B914 was closed near Blairadam Forest. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Police have renewed an appeal for information after a man and a woman died following a car crash in Fife.

The white Mercedes AMG C43 left the road and crashed into trees on the B914 Kelty to Saline road near Blairadam Forest just before 9pm on Sunday, August 11.

Emergency services attended and the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed into Monday night whilst police investigated the circumstances of the crash.

The road was shut following the crash. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Officers say the investigation is continuing and have now appealed for any drivers who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch – saying they could hold vital information.

Inspector James Henry of Fife road policing said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of the man and woman who died.

“We are appealing for information that could assist with our enquiries.

“We are specifically asking drivers in the area around 8.45pm to get in touch as we believe they may have vital information that could help with our investigation.

Police are appealing for any drivers who were in the area at the time to come forward. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Please also check dash-cam and if you have not already spoken to officers then please made contact.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3497 of Sunday, 11 August, 2024.

