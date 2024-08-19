Fife hotel named best in world for weddings for record-breaking 5th year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife hotel named best in world for weddings for record-breaking 5th year

Balbirnie House Hotel was also named the best for a romantic break.

By Ellidh Aitken
Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch. Image: Rachel Gillies
Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch. Image: Rachel Gillies

A hotel in Fife has been named the best in the world for weddings for a record-breaking fifth year.

Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch retained the title of best wedding hotel in the world at the Haute Grandeur Awards.

The hotel, which has celebrated 500 marriages in the past three years, was also named the best romantic hotel in the world.

Balbirnie’s managing director Nicholas Russel says the recognition “spurs us on to work harder than ever before”.

Fife’s Balbirnie House Hotel named best in world for weddings for fifth year

He said: “I am once again astounded, as well as absolutely over the moon, to have Balbirnie House recognised on a global level for an incredible fifth year.

“Each time our hard work and dedication is recognised in this manner, it spurs us on to work harder than ever before.

“I believe it’s our team’s dedication, innovation and true love of genuine hospitality that has allowed us to enjoy such success year-on-year.”

The Balbirnie House Hotel wedding planner team. Image: Rachel Gillies
The hotel has been named best in the world for weddings for a fifth year. Image: Rachel Gillies

The hotel, which sits in an A-listed Georgian mansion, has won the award every year since 2019.

The venue has also created an essential wedding package, which it claims will help couples celebrate at a fraction of the cost of an average UK wedding on a number of dates in spring 2025 and 2026.

Balbirnie House reached an annual turnover of over £5.5 million in 2023 and has returned to a marginal profit for the first time since the pandemic.

The hotel’s head pastry chef Neil Dunlop and pastry chef de parties Nicole Rafferty recently took part in Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals.

