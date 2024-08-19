Fife hotel named best in world for weddings for record-breaking 5th year

A hotel in Fife has been named the best in the world for weddings for a record-breaking fifth year.

Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch retained the title of best wedding hotel in the world at the Haute Grandeur Awards.

The hotel, which has celebrated 500 marriages in the past three years, was also named the best romantic hotel in the world.

Balbirnie’s managing director Nicholas Russel says the recognition “spurs us on to work harder than ever before”.

He said: “I am once again astounded, as well as absolutely over the moon, to have Balbirnie House recognised on a global level for an incredible fifth year.

“Each time our hard work and dedication is recognised in this manner, it spurs us on to work harder than ever before.

“I believe it’s our team’s dedication, innovation and true love of genuine hospitality that has allowed us to enjoy such success year-on-year.”

The hotel, which sits in an A-listed Georgian mansion, has won the award every year since 2019.

The venue has also created an essential wedding package, which it claims will help couples celebrate at a fraction of the cost of an average UK wedding on a number of dates in spring 2025 and 2026.

Balbirnie House reached an annual turnover of over £5.5 million in 2023 and has returned to a marginal profit for the first time since the pandemic.

The hotel’s head pastry chef Neil Dunlop and pastry chef de parties Nicole Rafferty recently took part in Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals.