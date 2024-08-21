Top-rated Fife restaurant with popular Mexican menu put up for sale at £575k

A top-rated Fife restaurant with a popular Mexican menu has been put up for sale.

The Bonnybank Inn near Kennoway is on the market for £575,000.

Trading as a Mexican restaurant for the last 15 years, the venue is ranked number one on Tripadvisor for restaurants in the Leven area.

Customers have raved about its “tasty” food and “great” atmosphere.

One fan has even described it as “Scotland’s best Mexican”.

According to agents Cornerstone, the business “trades with a growing, impressive turnover” and would be ideal for hands-off or hands-on owners.

The restaurant and bar – which has 100 covers – have been recently refurbished and are presented in walk-in condition.

A garden area to the front with benches has space for about 30 people and there is a 20-space car park to the rear.

The Bonnybank Inn also features two luxury letting apartments with separate rear entrances.

The listing says the current owners have invested “very heavily” into the apartments which “could easily revert to owners’ use or continue as very lucrative passive income investments”.

Both apartments have two bedrooms.

The restaurant previously sold for more than £460,000 in 2019.

