Top-rated Fife restaurant with popular Mexican menu put up for sale at £575k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Top-rated Fife restaurant with popular Mexican menu put up for sale at £575k

The Bonnybank Inn has been described by one customer as offering Scotland's best Mexican food.

By Andrew Robson
Bonnybank Inn in Fife
Bonnybank Inn. Image: Cornerstone

A top-rated Fife restaurant with a popular Mexican menu has been put up for sale.

The Bonnybank Inn near Kennoway is on the market for £575,000.

Trading as a Mexican restaurant for the last 15 years, the venue is ranked number one on Tripadvisor for restaurants in the Leven area.

Customers have raved about its “tasty” food and “great” atmosphere.

One fan has even described it as “Scotland’s best Mexican”.

According to agents Cornerstone, the business “trades with a growing, impressive turnover” and would be ideal for hands-off or hands-on owners.

The bar at the Bonnybank Inn
The bar at the Bonnybank Inn. Image: Cornerstone
Inside the Bonnybank Inn.
Inside the Bonnybank Inn. Image: Cornerstone
It currently has a Mexican themed menu
It currently has a Mexican-themed menu. Image: Cornerstone
The restaurant is "hugely-popular".
The restaurant is “hugely popular”. Image: Cornerstone
Inside the Bonnybank Inn.
Inside the Bonnybank Inn. Image: Cornerstone

The restaurant and bar – which has 100 covers – have been recently refurbished and are presented in walk-in condition.

A garden area to the front with benches has space for about 30 people and there is a 20-space car park to the rear.

The Bonnybank Inn also features two luxury letting apartments with separate rear entrances.

The gravel car park
The gravel car park. Image: Cornerstone
Inside one of the apartments.
Inside one of the apartments. Image: Cornerstone
A modern living area. Image: Cornerstone

The listing says the current owners have invested “very heavily” into the apartments which “could easily revert to owners’ use or continue as very lucrative passive income investments”.

Both apartments have two bedrooms.

The restaurant previously sold for more than £460,000 in 2019.

A bedroom inside the Bonnybank Inn in Fife
A bedroom. Image: Cornerstone
A bathroom inside one of the luxury apartments.
A bathroom inside one of the luxury apartments. Image: Cornerstone.
Bathroom inside the Bonnybank Inn apartment
Another bathroom. Image: Cornerstone

It comes as an award-winning Fife fish and chip shop has been put up for sale.

The Courier has also taken a closer look at a St Andrews takeaway’s ‘gull insurance’ policy due to the birds regularly snatching food from customers.

More from Fife

Two cats have died in Methil due to suspected antifreeze poisoning.
'Devastated' Methil family lose 2 cats in 9 days from suspected poisonings
2
Councillor Jonny Tepp outside Newport Primary School, where is concerned about parking
Newport Primary road safety fears raised as children return after summer holiday
Rabbit Braes Kirkcaldy sign
Fife man on trial accused of flashing women for seven years
MSP Jenny Gilruth helps launch Largo Cricket Club's £50,000 fundraising drive
Fife cricket club with no toilet launches £50,000 fundraiser for new pavilion
The former Cooper's Bar in Glenrothes is being demolished.
Pictures as demolition work begins at former Glenrothes pub
West Fife Woodland Group at the Rainbow Bridge pet memorial in Comrie.
Rainbow bridge pet memorial set to be unveiled in Fife
Scotland drugs deaths
Spike in Dundee and Fife drugs deaths as city remains among worst in Europe
16
Red traffic light
Desperate driver keeps licence despite Dunfermline toilet dash
A Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft, flying out of RAF Brize Norton on Saturday May 6, 2023.
Route revealed of RAF transporter spotted flying low over Tayside and Fife
5
a chihuahua with a little yellow builder's hat on, as someone holds its rosette
Best pictures as Larick Centre in Tayport hosts novelty dog show

Conversation