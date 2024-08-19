Fife councillor, 64, ‘could have been killed’ in attack by off-road biker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife councillor, 64, ‘could have been killed’ in attack by off-road biker

Rosemary Liewald was left with a bloody face after being hit in Bowhill Woods near Cardenden.

By Ellidh Aitken and Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Rosemary Liewald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Councillor Rosemary Liewald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife councillor says she “could have been killed” when she was attacked by a youth on an off-road bike.

Councillor Rosemary Liewald, 64, was left with a bloody face after the attack in woods close to her home in Bowhill, near Cardenden, on Sunday evening.

The youth – thought to be aged between 13 and 17 – smacked Ms Liewald in the face as he drove past her while she walked her dog.

The SNP member for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty says she was walking in Bowhill Woods at around 7.15pm when she heard, then saw, a dirt biker behind her.

She took a blurry picture of the biker on her phone then carried on walking.

‘He raised his arm and hit me fully across the face’

“Minutes later, I looked up as the same biker was now coming towards me along the track I was walking on,” she said.

“I, again, raised my phone and the biker continued to come at me at some speed.

“I assumed he would swerve away as he came closer.

“However, as he came closer he raised his arm and hit me fully across the face, throwing me to the ground, and sped on.”

Ms Liewald was left with a bloody face, a swollen lip and scratches on her arm.

She said: “I believe the rider on the bike last night had full intent to seriously harm me.

“I could have been killed had I hit my head on a stone as I fell, I could have suffered a burst windpipe if he had hit my throat.

“His intention to cause grievous bodily harm has been confirmed by the police.

“If this was a less robust member of the public who was on the track last night, I dread to imagine the consequences.”

A picture of the off-road biker involved. Image: Councillor Rosemary Liewald/Facebook

She says the dirt bike terror in Bowhill and other nearby villages “must end”.

The councillor continued: “As you know, the communities around Cardenden and Cowdenbeath have been plagued by this behaviour for months.

“Dirt bikers who churn up grassland, who drive through residential areas, who torment and terrify children and families while they are out in playgrounds and community grass spaces.

“Some areas in the villages are becoming ‘no-go areas’.

“The bikers are escalating their activity as they believe they are untouchable. This must end.”

She is also calling for more resources and greater powers to be made available to police officers to tackle the problem.

She said: “I know our police have been told they do not pursue – that’s the remit they’ve been given.

Police issue description of off-road biker involved in attack on councillor

“However, there are no resources within our constabulary to tackle what is going on across these villages.

“That has to change. Something has got to happen.”

Inspector Michael Booker of Cowdenbeath police station said: “We are keen to trace the rider of the off-road bike.

“He is around 13-17 years old, of slim build, and was wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit top and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

“He was also wearing a blue motorbike helmet with white stripes.

“The bike he was riding was a green off-road bike.

“Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 3141 of Sunday August 18.”

