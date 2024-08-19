Best pictures as Larick Centre in Tayport hosts novelty dog show

The Larick Centre in Tayport was brimming with wagging tails and joyful barks as it hosted a lively novelty dog show.

The event, organized by the Tayport Community Trust, drew a crowd of enthusiastic dog lovers and their beloved pets.

The aim was to celebrate the unique charm and personality of each pup.

The show featured a wide range of fun categories, with rosettes awarded for everything from “Best Fancy Dress” to “Scruffiest Dog.”

The community spirit was evident as over 100 adults brought around 50 dogs to participate in the friendly competition, judged by Carol McKenzie.

A standout moment of the day was when 15-year-old labradoodle Millie took home the coveted “Best in Show” award, along with a rosette in the “Golden Oldie” category.

The fancy dress segment of the show was particularly entertaining, with creative costumes lighting up the room.

One memorable duo dressed as Cruella De Vil and a Dalmatian, while a tiny chihuahua stole the spotlight, donning a builder’s hat while riding in the back of a miniature dumper truck.

In the “Scruffiest Dog” category, 15-year-old Pal captured the judges’ hearts, winning the award alongside his proud owner, Grant Clayson.

Event organizer Jenny Glen expressed her delight with the success of the show.

“It’s the second summer dog show we’ve hosted, and it was a brilliant success,” she said.

“The weather was perfect, the dogs were all so well-behaved, and we had a wonderful mix of participants.”

Tayport dog show ‘a lovely family event’

Jenny particularly enjoyed the fancy dress competition. “Seeing all the effort people put into their costumes was fantastic, and some of them were absolutely hilarious,” she shared.

“The kids were also amazing in the junior handling competition. It was fantastic to see so many youngsters, many competing in their first show, come along and take part.

“It was a lovely family event.”

The show wasn’t just about fun; it also supported a good cause.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Larick Centre and the Tayport Community Trust, helping to continue their valuable work in the community.

