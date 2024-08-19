Best pictures as Larick Centre in Tayport hosts novelty dog show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures as Larick Centre in Tayport hosts novelty dog show

Who won scruffiest dog? Who scooped golden oldie? And why is that chihuahua wearing a hard hat? The answers lie in our gallery of picture-perfect pets.

a chihuahua with a little yellow builder's hat on, as someone holds its rosette
Made in Mexico: This chihuahua wore his work gear to the show and still won a rosette. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Logan Hutchison and Katherine Ferries

The Larick Centre in Tayport was brimming with wagging tails and joyful barks as it hosted a lively novelty dog show.

The event, organized by the Tayport Community Trust, drew a crowd of enthusiastic dog lovers and their beloved pets.

The aim was to celebrate the unique charm and personality of each pup.

The show featured a wide range of fun categories, with rosettes awarded for everything from “Best Fancy Dress” to “Scruffiest Dog.”

The community spirit was evident as over 100 adults brought around 50 dogs to participate in the friendly competition, judged by Carol McKenzie.

A standout moment of the day was when 15-year-old labradoodle Millie took home the coveted “Best in Show” award, along with a rosette in the “Golden Oldie” category.

15-year-old labradoodle Millie proudly displays her ‘Best in Show’ award and ‘Golden Oldie’ rosette. Photo by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
15-year-old labradoodle Millie took home the coveted “Best in Show” award, along with a rosette in the “Golden Oldie” category. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The fancy dress segment of the show was particularly entertaining, with creative costumes lighting up the room.

One memorable duo dressed as Cruella De Vil and a Dalmatian, while a tiny chihuahua stole the spotlight, donning a builder’s hat while riding in the back of a miniature dumper truck.

Diane Colville and Archie, 9, the Beardie, in their creative fancy dress outfit. Photo by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Diane Colville, with Archie, 9, the Beardie in the fancy dress category. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In the “Scruffiest Dog” category, 15-year-old Pal captured the judges’ hearts, winning the award alongside his proud owner, Grant Clayson.

Event organizer Jenny Glen expressed her delight with the success of the show.

“It’s the second summer dog show we’ve hosted, and it was a brilliant success,” she said.

Pal, 15, wins 1st place in the Scruffiest Dog category with owner Grant Clayson. Photo by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Pal, 15, came 1st in the scruffiest doggie category with owner Grant Clayson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The weather was perfect, the dogs were all so well-behaved, and we had a wonderful mix of participants.”

Tayport dog show ‘a lovely family event’

Jenny particularly enjoyed the fancy dress competition. “Seeing all the effort people put into their costumes was fantastic, and some of them were absolutely hilarious,” she shared.

“The kids were also amazing in the junior handling competition. It was fantastic to see so many youngsters, many competing in their first show, come along and take part.

“It was a lovely family event.”

The show wasn’t just about fun; it also supported a good cause.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Larick Centre and the Tayport Community Trust, helping to continue their valuable work in the community.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was in Fife to capture the event’s highlights.

Milo the Chihuahua, 2, is dressed as a construction worker in the fancy dress category. He goes on to win reserve best in show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Henry the Cockapoo, 7, wins the waggiest tail and best trick and celebrates with Harris Moncur age 6. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Judge Carol MacKenzie hands out the best trick award to Henry the Cockapoo. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Watson, 2, wins 2nd place in the most appealing eyes category. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
“Baby” the Chihuahua with Francesca Jagger and Win Glancy with 4.5-month-old Pablo who won the cutest puppy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The young handler category winner is awarded by Judge Carol MacKenzie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Beagle Merry, 11 months, won rosettes in the cutest puppy, prettiest princess and junior handler. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Millie, 15 and a half who is a labradoodle wins 4th place in the golden oldie category and goes on to win best in show with handler Charlotte Greig. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dogs of all breeds and personalities joined in for a day of fun with their owners. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Perla, the 6-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
“Baby” the Chihuahua, 5, is extra sassy during her prettiest princess category. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bear, 5, comes third in the prince category. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The novelty dog show held at the Larick Centre in Tayport was a brilliant success. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More from Fife

Killer rapist from Fife, released from sexual harm order to strike again, receives life…
Councillor Rosemary Liewald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife councillor, 64, 'could have been killed' in attack by off-road biker
2
Jason-Lee Jack
Police bite thug misses court sentencing due to Fife family wedding hangover
Caithness Place in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Man, 43, taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy 'robbery'
Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch. Image: Rachel Gillies
Fife hotel named best in world for weddings for record-breaking 5th year
Stacy Lewis.
Women's Open golf at St Andrews: Full details including road closures, weather and entertainment
Councillor David Barratt.
SNP councillor considering legal advice amid Fife Council democracy row
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police in Glenrothes after robbery Picture shows; Police in Glenrothes after robbery . Glenrothes . Supplied by fifejammerlocations.com Date; 17/08/2024
Man, 18, charged in connection with Glenrothes robbery
Lumphinnans Primary School
Police probe fire at Fife primary school days before new term
The car on fire. Image: fifejammerlocations.com.
Firefighters tackle car blaze near Scottish Vintage Bus Museum in Fife
2

Conversation