‘Devastated’ Methil family lose 2 cats in 9 days from suspected poisonings

The second did not respond to treatment after his blood showed signs of toxicity.

By Andrew Robson
Two cats have died in Methil due to suspected antifreeze poisoning.
Two cats have died in Methil due to suspected antifreeze poisoning. Image: SSPCA

Two cats belonging to the same Methil family have died due to suspected antifreeze poisoning.

The family are said to be “devastated” by the death of their pets after two suspected poisonings in nine days.

Their second cat was put to sleep after he was taken to the vet on Saturday.

He did not respond to treatment after his blood showed signs of toxicity.

Methil family ‘devastated’ after suspected poisoning of cats

Just nine days prior, his sister was also euthanised after being rushed to the vet with symptoms of poisoning.

The Scottish SPCA has issued a warning to pet owners in the area after the deaths.

Robyn Gray, Scottish SPCA inspector, said: “Most people are unaware of the danger to pets from antifreeze poisoning.

Vets had to euthanise both cats. in Methil
Vets had to euthanise both cats. Image: SSPCA

“Eating the smallest amount can cause kidney failure and death, especially in cats.

“These cats showed symptoms of lacking co-ordination, vomiting, dilated eyes, dehydration, lethargic and seizures.

“Most vets associate these symptoms with poisoning.”

Advice to owners of pets with suspected poisoning

Inspector Gray added: “We would urge all pet owners to be vigilant in the High Street area.

“If your pet shows any signs that they may have been poisoned, take them to the vet immediately.

“Using poison, or any dangerous item, with the intent of deliberately harming animals is a crime and is enforceable by law.

“The family has been devastated by the death of their beloved pets and are fearful for the other cats in the area.”

Anyone with any information about these incidents or any other suspected poisonings is urged to contact the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline.

