Police probe after boy, 13, assaulted at Fife Leisure Park

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted at Fife Leisure Park.

Officers were called to Whimbrel Place in Dunfermline shortly before 1pm on Friday.

It is understood the teenager did not suffer serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Friday August 23 2024, officers were called after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted at Whimbrel Place, Dunfermline.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”