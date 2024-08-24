Fife Police probe after boy, 13, assaulted at Fife Leisure Park Police were called to the incident on Friday afternoon. By Chloe Burrell August 24 2024, 11:23am August 24 2024, 11:23am Share Police probe after boy, 13, assaulted at Fife Leisure Park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5067055/teenager-assaulted-fife-leisure-park-dunfermline/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called Whimbrel Place in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted at Fife Leisure Park. Officers were called to Whimbrel Place in Dunfermline shortly before 1pm on Friday. It is understood the teenager did not suffer serious injuries. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Friday August 23 2024, officers were called after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted at Whimbrel Place, Dunfermline. “Inquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation