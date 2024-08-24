Fire crews tackle blaze in Inverkeithing

Fire crews are tackling a blaze in Inverkeithing.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the Main Street area of the Fife town at around 11.30am on Saturday morning.

Three appliances were sent to the scene and one is still in attendance.

According to a local Facebook group, it is believed to be a shed fire.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.