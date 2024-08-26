£1.3m nursery opens in historic former Kirkcaldy park keeper’s lodge

A new £1.3m children’s nursery has opened in a B-listed historic former park keeper’s lodge in Fife.

The landmark Raith Lodge in Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park has been given a new lease of life after years of laying dormant.

Situated at the entrance of the park on Boglily Road, the historic property dates back to 1892 and was originally the home of the head park keeper.

It was also used as a tea room before becoming Fife Council offices.

£1.3m refurbishment project

More recently the property lay vacant for several years becoming a target for vandals.

It’s now been transformed into a nursery thanks to a £1.3m refurbishment by Fife Council to help meet the shortage of pre-school places in the Lang Toun.

Planning permission was granted in 2022 with the refurbishment taking around a year to complete.

The roof has been renewed, as have the cast iron gutters and downpipes.

Damaged stonework has been repaired and replacement windows retain the original coloured glass.

An external private play area had been created at the back of the building.

Meanwhile, the ornate stone lions, which have guarded the park since 1893, have also been restored and repaired,

Service manager Steve Anderson, said: “We’re delighted to bring this dilapidated building back to life.

Beveridge Park nursery receives its first intake of children

“Our apprentices have been given a unique opportunity to learn trade skills needed when restoring a historic building like this.”

Kirkcaldy councillor and spokesperson for building services, Judy Hamilton, said: “Raith Lodge has been a key landmark in Beveridge Park for over 130 years.

“I’m pleased to see it restored and preserved for future generations.”

Shelagh McLean, head of education, said: “We are delighted that Raith Lodge has welcomed its first intake of children, who are settling in well.

“The restoration of the building has given us this new early years facility, which was needed in the local area.

“Beveridge Park is a brilliant location for the nursery.

“Our young people will benefit from learning in such a beautiful setting which offers multiple outdoor learning options too.”