80-year-old Fifer punched Mastiff to stop vicious dog attack on his cocker spaniel

An 80-year-old Fife man has told how he punched an aggressive Mastiff-type dog to stop a vicious attack on his pet on Sunday.

Desmond Montgomery feared his cocker spaniel Razzi would be killed when she was set upon by two dogs in Cupar.

One of the animals had her by the neck and the other, a tan-coloured chow chow, was biting her leg.

They were being walked on leads by a woman, who they pulled to the ground before breaking free and launching their teatime attack.

Desmond said six-year-old Razzi has been left injured and “absolutely traumatised” by her ordeal.

And he fears the larger dogs could strike again.

He is therefore urging anyone who knows who they are to contact police.

Dogs were ‘completely out of control’

Police are investigating the incident, which happened as Desmond and wife Susan, 79, walked Razzi in a park off Millgate at around 5.40pm.

“These two large dogs knocked their owner over, escaped and viciously attacked our dog,” Desmond said.

“She was lying on the ground and her dogs were running loose. They were completely out of control.

“I had to intervene and punch one of those dogs to get it off. I was able to grab its lead and drag it.

“My dog ran squealing to find my wife, who was 20 or so yards away. She was terrified.”

A young man who ran over to help revealed his dog was also attacked by the same pair.

However, Desmond said the woman made an excuse about one of her animals being in heat and walked off.

He added: “My fear is, if my wife had been walking with Razzi by herself she would not have been able to intervene.

“And the outcome could have been very much more serious, if not fatal.”

Police investigating Cupar dog attack

Razzi was treated for bites to her neck and leg and has been given painkillers.

“She is still absolutely traumatised and reluctant to move,” said Desmond.

“While this will get better, my concern is these dogs should be found so such an attack can be prevented from happening again to any other dog or person.

“I would appeal to anyone who may recognise the description of these dogs, or their owner, to get in touch with the police.”

A police spokesperson confirmed the Cupar incident was reported to them.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are at an early stage,” they said.