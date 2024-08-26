80-year-old Fifer punched Mastiff to stop vicious dog attack on his cocker spaniel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
80-year-old Fifer punched Mastiff to stop vicious dog attack on his cocker spaniel

Razzi the cocker spaniel was injured in the attack by two out of control dogs.

By Claire Warrender
Razzi the cocker Spaniel recovers from her ordeal at home with owners Desmond and Susan Montgomery
Razzi is recovering at home with owners Desmond and Susan Montgomery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An 80-year-old Fife man has told how he punched an aggressive Mastiff-type dog to stop a vicious attack on his pet on Sunday.

Desmond Montgomery feared his cocker spaniel Razzi would be killed when she was set upon by two dogs in Cupar.

One of the animals had her by the neck and the other, a tan-coloured chow chow, was biting her leg.

Razzi is traumatised after the Cupar dog attack
Razzi is traumatised after the Cupar dog attack. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They were being walked on leads by a woman, who they pulled to the ground before breaking free and launching their teatime attack.

Desmond said six-year-old Razzi has been left injured and “absolutely traumatised” by her ordeal.

And he fears the larger dogs could strike again.

He is therefore urging anyone who knows who they are to contact police.

Dogs were ‘completely out of control’

Police are investigating the incident, which happened as Desmond and wife Susan, 79, walked Razzi in a park off Millgate at around 5.40pm.

“These two large dogs knocked their owner over, escaped and viciously attacked our dog,” Desmond said.

Desmond and Susan were walking near their Cupar home at the time of the dog attack. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“She was lying on the ground and her dogs were running loose. They were completely out of control.

“I had to intervene and punch one of those dogs to get it off. I was able to grab its lead and drag it.

“My dog ran squealing to find my wife, who was 20 or so yards away. She was terrified.”

One of Razzi’s injuries is clearly visible on the back of her neck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A young man who ran over to help revealed his dog was also attacked by the same pair.

However, Desmond said the woman made an excuse about one of her animals being in heat and walked off.

He added: “My fear is, if my wife had been walking with Razzi by herself she would not have been able to intervene.

“And the outcome could have been very much more serious, if not fatal.”

Police investigating Cupar dog attack

Razzi was treated for bites to her neck and leg and has been given painkillers.

“She is still absolutely traumatised and reluctant to move,” said Desmond.

“While this will get better, my concern is these dogs should be found so such an attack can be prevented from happening again to any other dog or person.

“I would appeal to anyone who may recognise the description of these dogs, or their owner, to get in touch with the police.”

A police spokesperson confirmed the Cupar incident was reported to them.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are at an early stage,” they said.

Conversation