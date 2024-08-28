Scotland’s last deep coal mine to be transformed into new Fife holiday park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s last deep coal mine to be transformed into new Fife holiday park

Plans for up to 100 lodges have been approved.

By Claire Warrender
How the Castlehill Lodge Resort lodges will look. Image: Fife planning portal.
How the Castlehill Lodge Resort lodges will look. Image: Fife planning portal.

Councillors have approved plans for a Fife holiday park with up to 100 lodges on the site of Scotland’s last deep coal mine.

Fife Council’s west and central planning committee heard Castlehill Lodge Resort, near Blairhall, could generate around £9 million for the Fife economy.

And they agreed the development will mean a significant capital investment.

The entrance to the former Castlehill Mine site in west Fife
The entrance to the former Castlehill Mine site. Image: Google.

It will also address a shortage of tourist accommodation in west Fife.

Applicant Ben Jurin wants to open the resort at the site of the former Castlehill Mine, eight miles from Dunfermline.

It closed in 2002 after a catastrophic flood.

It previously supplied coal to Longannet Power Station, which was demolished three years ago.

Mr Jurin plans to create footpaths linking the park with the nearby Millennium Cycle Way, which provides 300 miles of dedicated routes for bikes.

Tourism development welcome in west Fife

Planning officer Scott Simpson described the former industrial land, between Blairhall and the Gartarry roundabout, as a relic.

And he said the council’s tourism team advised the development was welcome in the area.

An aerial view of the former Castlehill Mine, Scotland’s last deep pit. Image: Fife planning portal.
How the new Fife holiday park will look
How the lodges at the new Fife holiday park will look. Image: Fife planning portal.

There were no objections from members of the public.

Each lodge will include decking and two parking spaces, and there will be a shop on site.

Meanwhile operators will include a daily bus service to Culross and to nearby bus stops.

Councillors attached a condition to the Castlehill agreement that lodges should only be used as holiday accommodation, not permanent houses.

Other Fife holiday park decisions

The approval of Castlehill Lodge Resort comes two months after an ambitious proposal to transform the nearby derelict Comrie Colliery site received the go-ahead.

A hotel, spa, hundreds of holiday chalets and a golf course all form part of the major blueprint for the area.

It also includes 185 houses, a care home and a retirement village.

However, plans for a £35m holiday park with 75 lodges in north Fife were turned down on August 14 amid concerns over its size.

Conversation