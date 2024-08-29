Cafe in Fife castle shuts just 5 months after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cafe in Fife castle shuts just 5 months after opening

The Orangery in Culross reopened in March under new management following a renovation.

By Kieran Webster
The Orangery at Dunimarle Castle in Fife.
The Orangery at Dunimarle Castle in Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A cafe inside a Fife castle has shut down just five months after opening.

The Orangery, at Dunimarle Castle near Culross, opened in March following a refurbishment.

Bosses at the cafe say the decision came with a “heavy heart” but have not given a reason for the closure.

The Orangery Tearoom closes after five months

A post on Facebook said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the Orangery Tearoom.

“For those who have made table reservations, we will be in touch with you in the coming weeks.

“If you hold a gift voucher, please reach out to us directly to receive a full refund.

A menu for the tearoom.
A menu for the tearoom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We would like to express our gratitude for your support during these past months.

“Thank you, the staff of the Orangery Tearoom.”

The cafe had been shut for a year before reopening in March.

The space was transformed, offering a step back in time experience with a Victorian and Georgian aesthetic.

It was named The Orangery after previous castle owner Magdalene Sharpe Erskine used the space to grow oranges, limes and lemons.

Management declined to comment further when approached by The Courier.

