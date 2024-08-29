Cafe in Fife castle shuts just 5 months after opening

A cafe inside a Fife castle has shut down just five months after opening.

The Orangery, at Dunimarle Castle near Culross, opened in March following a refurbishment.

Bosses at the cafe say the decision came with a “heavy heart” but have not given a reason for the closure.

The Orangery Tearoom closes after five months

A post on Facebook said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the Orangery Tearoom.

“For those who have made table reservations, we will be in touch with you in the coming weeks.

“If you hold a gift voucher, please reach out to us directly to receive a full refund.

“We would like to express our gratitude for your support during these past months.

“Thank you, the staff of the Orangery Tearoom.”

The cafe had been shut for a year before reopening in March.

The space was transformed, offering a step back in time experience with a Victorian and Georgian aesthetic.

It was named The Orangery after previous castle owner Magdalene Sharpe Erskine used the space to grow oranges, limes and lemons.

Management declined to comment further when approached by The Courier.