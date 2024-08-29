Rosyth mum’s plea to hit-and-run driver who left Jamie, 10, injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Rosyth mum’s plea to hit-and-run driver who left Jamie, 10, injured

Police are investigating the incident.

By Neil Henderson
Primrose Avenue in Rosyth where the incident occurred.
Primrose Avenue in Rosyth, where the incident occurred. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Rosyth mum has called on the driver who knocked down her son before abandoning him at the side of the road to “do the right thing” and come forward.

Dani Williams said “her blood ran cold” when she learnt that her 10-year-old son Jamie Gunn had been struck while he was cycling home after visiting a pal.

The incident took place on Primrose Avenue, near the junction with Furniss Avenue in Rosyth, at around 5pm on Wednesday.

Jamie suffered cuts and bruises to his back, hip, and legs but escaped serious injury.

Rosyth youngster struck by electric Mercedes car

It’s thought the youngster had climbed off his bike to move out of the way of the vehicle when he was struck.

The driver of the car, which is described as a red or maroon-coloured electric Mercedes, is understood to have wound down his window to speak to the boy before leaving the scene moments later.

Primrose Avenue in Rosyth at the junction with Furness Avenue.
The incident happened on Primrose Avenue, near the junction with Furness Avenue. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Now Dani is appealing to the driver to come forward.

She described the ordeal as a “parent’s worst nightmare”.

“At first I couldn’t believe it when Jamie phoned me to say that he’d been hit by a car and was injured.

“As a mother, you instantly fear the worst but given that he had been able to call there was also some relief that it wasn’t more serious.

Mum of hit-and-run victim ‘shocked that someone could have done that’

“Though that relief turned to shock when I asked If I could speak to the driver only to be told he had driven away.

“Jamie said the man had rolled down his window to ask if he was ok but didn’t get out of the car or come to his aid in any way.

“Then he just drove off.

Another view of where the Rosyth hit-and-run happened.
Another view of where the Rosyth hit-and-run happened. | Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“I’m still so shocked that someone could have done that, especially given that he had just knocked over an innocent child.

“I’ve not even reached the angry stage yet as I think I’m still in shock.

“It’s very scary to think what might have happened.”

Appeal for driver to come forward as police probe incident

Dani reported the incident to police who told her it would be classed as a hit-and-run-incident and would be investigated.

She has also called on the driver to come forward and urged anyone with information or dash cam or doorbell footage of the car to contact the police.

“I don’t understand how anyone could just drive away.

“Jamie was injured and his bike was damaged so there is also likely to be damage to the car.

“I’m urging the driver to do the right thing and contact the police.”

The driver is described as an “older man” who was also bald.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a hit-and-run incident which happened around 5pm on Wednesday.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

Earlier this week a woman was taken to hospital after her car crashed into a pub in Rosyth destroying a beer garden.

More from Fife

Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look if approved.
Legal move as Travellers set up camp on Glenrothes crematorium bid land
Police guarding a door on Kirkcaldy High Street after the alleged attack. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man, 43, in hospital and 32-year-old man arrested over Kirkcaldy High Street 'attack'
One of Dunfermline's spectacular peacocks.
Delight as Dunfermline's beloved peacocks finally receive Freedom of the City
John Fettes, who died after the crash near Strathkinness, with wife Rachel. Image: Fettes family
Man, 38, dies in hospital 4 days after Fife crash
2
The Orangery at Dunimarle Castle in Fife.
Cafe in Fife castle shuts just 5 months after opening
Former Kitty's nightclub, Kirkcaldy
Teenagers admit torching former Kitty's nightclub building in Kirkcaldy
Gavin Morrison
Fife flasher found guilty of 'serious and depraved' crimes spanning seven years
The lady was rescued from the water and passed to ambulance crews. Image: fifejammerlocations.com
Elderly woman rescued from water at Kirkcaldy promenade
3
An artist's impression of the new clubhouse at Feddinch golf resort in St Andrews.
New pictures reveal how multi-million-pound St Andrews golf resort with 60-bed clubhouse and spa…
3
To go with story by Claire Warrender. A holiday lodge site will transform the former Castlehill Mine in west Fife Picture shows; Castlehill Mine holiday lodge plan. Blairhall. Supplied by Fife planning portal Date; 28/08/2024
Scotland's last deep coal mine to be transformed into new Fife holiday park

Conversation