Rosyth mum’s plea to hit-and-run driver who left Jamie, 10, injured

A Rosyth mum has called on the driver who knocked down her son before abandoning him at the side of the road to “do the right thing” and come forward.

Dani Williams said “her blood ran cold” when she learnt that her 10-year-old son Jamie Gunn had been struck while he was cycling home after visiting a pal.

The incident took place on Primrose Avenue, near the junction with Furniss Avenue in Rosyth, at around 5pm on Wednesday.

Jamie suffered cuts and bruises to his back, hip, and legs but escaped serious injury.

Rosyth youngster struck by electric Mercedes car

It’s thought the youngster had climbed off his bike to move out of the way of the vehicle when he was struck.

The driver of the car, which is described as a red or maroon-coloured electric Mercedes, is understood to have wound down his window to speak to the boy before leaving the scene moments later.

Now Dani is appealing to the driver to come forward.

She described the ordeal as a “parent’s worst nightmare”.

“At first I couldn’t believe it when Jamie phoned me to say that he’d been hit by a car and was injured.

“As a mother, you instantly fear the worst but given that he had been able to call there was also some relief that it wasn’t more serious.

Mum of hit-and-run victim ‘shocked that someone could have done that’

“Though that relief turned to shock when I asked If I could speak to the driver only to be told he had driven away.

“Jamie said the man had rolled down his window to ask if he was ok but didn’t get out of the car or come to his aid in any way.

“Then he just drove off.

“I’m still so shocked that someone could have done that, especially given that he had just knocked over an innocent child.

“I’ve not even reached the angry stage yet as I think I’m still in shock.

“It’s very scary to think what might have happened.”

Appeal for driver to come forward as police probe incident

Dani reported the incident to police who told her it would be classed as a hit-and-run-incident and would be investigated.

She has also called on the driver to come forward and urged anyone with information or dash cam or doorbell footage of the car to contact the police.

“I don’t understand how anyone could just drive away.

“Jamie was injured and his bike was damaged so there is also likely to be damage to the car.

“I’m urging the driver to do the right thing and contact the police.”

The driver is described as an “older man” who was also bald.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a hit-and-run incident which happened around 5pm on Wednesday.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

