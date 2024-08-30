First museum dedicated to the Scottish witch trials opening in Fife this weekend

A new museum dedicated to the Scottish witch trials opens in Fife on Saturday.

Thousands of people, mostly women, were tried and executed for witchcraft in the 16th and 17th centuries.

And local historian Leonard Low is determined the horrors inflicted will never be forgotten.

He has gathered information and artefacts from the era to create the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven town centre.

Once an American diner serving hot dogs and burgers, the Mitchell Street building now houses instruments of torture and tells the stories of both the accused and their accusers.

Leonard says it’s the only museum in the UK dedicated to the Scottish witch trials.

That’s despite a high-profile campaign which resulted in former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issuing a formal pardon to the so-called witches.

And he expects interest from across the world.

Scottish Witch Trial Museum contains grisly torture devices

Leonard is the author of the Weem Witch, which tells the story of 26 accused women in Pittenweem.

He says he has a fascination for the ghastly side of history.

And he has spent 30 years buying articles related to the trials at auction and from private collectors.

Among the items on show are a scold’s bridle, a type of iron muzzle used to stop wearers from speaking.

“It’s a vicious-looking device,” says Leonard. “Women were made to put it on and were paraded round their villages in shame.”

Other items include thumb screws and even a beheading axe.

And there is a witch bottle, used as protection against witchcraft and recently found within the walls of a Pittenweem house.

He also has a number of manuscripts dating back to the shameful era.

‘The history must be shared’

Leonard realised the scale of the interest in the items during lectures given as part of his book tour.

He then began looking into opening a small museum and managed to secure funding from the Scottish Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

“Although these items now belong to me, their history must be shared,” he said.

“That’s the sole purpose of the Scottish Witch Trial Museum.”

The 57-year-old plans to open six days a week from 10am to 6pm.

And he’ll also offer small, private tours of up to 10 people in the evening for anyone who wants to book.