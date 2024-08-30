First museum dedicated to the Scottish witch trials opening in Fife this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First museum dedicated to the Scottish witch trials opening in Fife this weekend

The Leven museum is dedicated to the thousands of people, mostly women, executed for witchcraft in the 16th and 17th centuries.

By Claire Warrender
Author and historian Leonard Low at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven
Author and historian Leonard Low at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A new museum dedicated to the Scottish witch trials opens in Fife on Saturday.

Thousands of people, mostly women, were tried and executed for witchcraft in the 16th and 17th centuries.

And local historian Leonard Low is determined the horrors inflicted will never be forgotten.

The new Scottish Witch Trial Museum contains historical instruments and manuscripts . Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He has gathered information and artefacts from the era to create the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven town centre.

Once an American diner serving hot dogs and burgers, the Mitchell Street building now houses instruments of torture and tells the stories of both the accused and their accusers.

Leonard says it’s the only museum in the UK dedicated to the Scottish witch trials.

That’s despite a high-profile campaign which resulted in former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issuing a formal pardon to the so-called witches.

And he expects interest from across the world.

Scottish Witch Trial Museum contains grisly torture devices

Leonard is the author of the Weem Witch, which tells the story of 26 accused women in Pittenweem.

He says he has a fascination for the ghastly side of history.

And he has spent 30 years buying articles related to the trials at auction and from private collectors.

Among the items on show are a scold’s bridle, a type of iron muzzle used to stop wearers from speaking.

A scold's bridle on show at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum
A scold’s bridle is among the items on display at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A witch bottle found buried in the walls of a house in Pittenweem
A witch bottle found buried in the walls of a house in Pittenweem. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It’s a vicious-looking device,” says Leonard. “Women were made to put it on and were paraded round their villages in shame.”

Other items include thumb screws and even a beheading axe.

And there is a witch bottle, used as protection against witchcraft and recently found within the walls of a Pittenweem house.

He also has a number of manuscripts dating back to the shameful era.

‘The history must be shared’

Leonard realised the scale of the interest in the items during lectures given as part of his book tour.

He then began looking into opening a small museum and managed to secure funding from the Scottish Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

“Although these items now belong to me, their history must be shared,” he said.

“That’s the sole purpose of the Scottish Witch Trial Museum.”

The 57-year-old plans to open six days a week from 10am to 6pm.

And he’ll also offer small, private tours of up to 10 people in the evening for anyone who wants to book.

